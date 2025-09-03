‘Wild West’ scenes saw Porsche driver stabbed to death during knife fight, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Porsche driver was killed in a knife fight and another man shot himself in the foot in terrifying scenes likened to the “Wild West”, a court has heard.

Mohamed Abdi, 21, was allegedly stabbed by Awad Abdel Samad, 24, during an outbreak of violence on central London’s bustling Edgware Road on the evening of last June 4.

Opening Samad’s murder trial on Wednesday, prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said there was “a lot going on” in CCTV which captured events at about 10.40pm.

He told jurors: “It is, you might have thought, like something from the Wild West.”

The incident involved the occupants of two cars who knew each other and were heading in the same direction in heavy traffic.

He said: “Their coming together, in that moment, led to an immediate outbreak of serious armed violence, in full view of terrified passers-by and, importantly, in full view of a CCTV camera.”

Samad was in the front passenger seat of a Seat Leon, which was being driven by Mohamad Mahmoud El-Hazzaa, 26, jurors heard.

open image in gallery Police at the scene in central London (James Manning/PA)

The victim, Mr Abdi, was driving a Porsche Cayenne, which he pulled close up behind the defendants’ car, flashing his lights.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “Both cars came to a stop. Immediately, the defendant Samad jumped out and ran to the car behind.

“He was armed with a knife. He went first to the front passenger door, and banged on the window. He then ran around the front of the car towards the driver’s door.

“Mohamed Abdi clearly saw him coming, and got out. The two of them then started to fight – Mohamed Abdi was also armed with a knife.

“But within a few seconds of the start of their fighting, the defendant gained a crucial advantage.

“He swung a kick and managed to kick Mohamed Abdi’s knife out of his hand, on to the road. So that meant that now, only one of them had a knife – the defendant.”

The disarmed victim retreated and got back into the Porsche, pursued by the defendant, who reached him before he shut the car door, jurors were told.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “Leaning in through the open door, the defendant attacked Mohamed Abdi, striking him repeatedly. But these were not punches – he was swinging his knife at his victim. And he hit the target.

“One of his blows resulted in a stab wound to the centre of Mohamed Abdi’s chest, with the knife passing through the cartilage of his rib cage, into his chest cavity, and into his heart.”

The victim managed to drive forward into Bell Street, briefly knocking over the defendant, who got up and tried to slash a tyre on the Porsche.

He then went back to the Seat Leon, which was driven off before police arrived, jurors heard.

open image in gallery ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Mr Abdi had come to a halt on the side street, where he died, despite efforts of members of the public and paramedics.

As Mr Abdi was attacked, another occupant of the defendants’ car and two people in the Porsche, also began to fight, the court was told.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “What makes it even more shocking is that one of the men in the Porsche, who got out of the back seat, had a gun which he waved around and eventually fired.

“Fortunately for all of those in the vicinity, the only person he managed to injure was himself, because he actually, literally, shot himself in the foot.”

Jurors were told they would be able to “disentangle the general chaos” of what happened through CCTV freeze-frames and slow motion.

Samad, of Westminster, has denied murder, and co-defendant El-Hazzaa, also from Westminster, has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

The Old Bailey trial continues.