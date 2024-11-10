Man killed and two injured in London market stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after three people were stabbed at a busy London market.

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a man in his 60s following the knife attack at East Street Market, off Walworth Road in south London at 10.40am.

One man died at the scene while a man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said they were waiting for an update on their conditions.

The attack was not being treated as terrorism, police said, adding that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage. One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought.

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism. Enquiries continue, led by dedicated detectives from Specialist Crime.

“I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch.”

