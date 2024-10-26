Woman and two children, 8 and 2, stabbed in ‘truly shocking’ attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and two children suffered stab wounds in a “truly shocking” incident.

Police were called to First Avenue, Dagenham, London, at 5.35pm on Friday where they found the woman, in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

All three are in hospital, though none of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was also taken to hospital after becoming unwell and, after being assessed, was discharged into police custody.

A police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham following the attack ( Jamie Lashmar /PA Wire )

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in Barking and Dagenham, said: “This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

“At this early stage, we believe those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days.

“If you have any concerns or information that could assist police then please speak to an officer or call police on 101.”