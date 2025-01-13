Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Spiderman’ stalker admits targeting victim with chilling presents on doorstep

Mason Rogers was caught on a doorbell camera leaving unwanted packages while wearing a Spiderman mask

Alex Ross
Monday 13 January 2025 06:14 EST
Mason Rogers posted package through his victim’s letter box while wearing a Spiderman mask
Mason Rogers posted package through his victim’s letter box while wearing a Spiderman mask (Sussex Police)

A stalker who wore a Spiderman mask while leaving a package at the home of his victim has pleaded guilty at court.

Mason Rogers, 22, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, targeted the woman with a series of unwanted presents over a 10-month period at her home in Hailsham in Sussex.

On one occasion, in August, the woman’s doorbell camera caught the man wearing the mask while dropping off a package in birthday wrapping baby that included a book based on a TV programme they liked as a child.

It also contained a card that read “happy six months and sixteen days since you found out you had a stalker”.

The campaign started in February last year when Rogers left a limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine in a bag outside the victim’s address.

Rogers admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm and distress when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 January.

This is a breaking story - more to follow

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in