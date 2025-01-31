UK’s position on China ‘inconsistent and erratic’ – alleged spy linked to Andrew

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo has described the UK’s position on its dealings with China as “inconsistent and erratic” and said allegations against him are “entirely unfounded”.

Businessman Mr Yang previously brought a case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) after then-home secretary Suella Braverman said he should be excluded from the UK in March 2023.

Tribunal judges were told that in a briefing for the home secretary in July 2023, officials claimed Mr Yang had been in a position to generate relationships between prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials “that could be leveraged for political interference purposes”.

The allegations against me are entirely unfounded, I have done nothing wrong Yang Tengbo

The former civil servant, who was known as H6 during the legal battle until his anonymity was lifted in December, became a “close” confidant of the Duke of York and has also been pictured with senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May.

On Friday, Mr Yang said in a statement that “the allegations against me are entirely unfounded, I have done nothing wrong” and that he was seeking to overturn the SIAC’s decision to refuse his initial appeal.

He continued: “The inherent unfairness of the SIAC process means I am unable to know all the allegations and evidence against me.

“I have followed that process in good faith and provided full disclosure of all my business and personal affairs under an anonymity order on the understanding it was confidential.

“The UK’s position on its dealings with China is inconsistent and erratic.

“In the weeks since the media circus surrounding the publication of the SIAC decision against me, the UK’s Chancellor has met with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, saying ‘choosing not to engage with China is no choice at all’ while a member of her delegation said ‘a stable and balanced relationship with China is vital for UK growth, jobs, and prosperity’.

“This can only happen with the involvement of members of the business community like me.

“As a self-made entrepreneur, I have built a successful career facilitating trade and investment between the UK and China.

“I was educated at a British university, I’m a UK taxpayer, and my activities have led to significant investment and job creation in the UK.

“Stories of entrepreneurial success like this should be encouraged and celebrated, not punished.”

The SIAC was expected to release some documents related to Mr Yang’s case on Friday, with the request not opposed by the businessman.

Andrew stayed away from the royal family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham last year amid the controversy surrounding his links to Mr Yang.

The SIAC was previously told that Mr Yang had said he avoids getting involved in politics, and had only limited links to the Chinese state.

His lawyers also argued that there was evidence that it was difficult for a Chinese national involved in business to avoid any contact with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and that material related to his relationship with Andrew had to be read in the context of an adviser writing to someone who had been loyal to the duke in difficult times.

However, Home Office lawyers argued that Mr Yang had downplayed his links to an arm of the CCP, and that his relationship with Andrew could be used for political interference.

In their 53-page ruling, the judges said that Andrew could have been made “vulnerable” to the misuse of the influence Mr Yang had.