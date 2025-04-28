Woman ‘distraught’ after alleged rape by former Britain’s Got Talent contestant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman was left “upset, distraught and needing help” after she was allegedly raped by a former contestant on Britain’s Got Talent, a court has heard.

She repeatedly “told him to stop”, but it was only when she yelled and slammed Andrew Johnston in the chest after he allegedly slipped off a condom during sex that he stopped, the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court heard.

Johnston, 30, competed as a singer on the television programme in 2008 and is now on trial charged with raping and sexually assaulting one woman, and raping another woman.

The alleged offences happened a number of years after he appeared on talent show, the prosecution has said.

One of the women claimed she told Johnston “five times” to stop, the court heard.

In Facebook chat messages, she told her flatmate: “We were in the middle of having sex and he took the condom off without telling me. Obviously I could feel the difference. I told him to stop.

“He did not. I told him again. He did not. I said it another five times. He did not.”

She said she “yelled it and slammed on his chest and then he did”.

The woman added she had told Johnston that “when I say stop you have to stop.”

The woman told the flatmate she did not leave, adding: “I stayed the night like a nonce when I should have had enough respect to leave and go home but at the moment I was like, this is normal.”

After hearing her account the flatmate replied that “what he did is unacceptable”.

Within two days of the alleged attack, the woman and her flatmate had a face-to-face conversation in their home.

On Monday the flatmate recalled it as being “a very serious discussion” where she “upset, distraught and needing help”.

He told the jury: “She was very upset.

“She is somebody that is fundamentally positive and optimistic.

“I think that the severity of what had happened to her was sinking in. She was upset.”

Johnston, of Carlisle, Cumbria, denies two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.