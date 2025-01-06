Social media posts were catalyst for Southport violent disorder, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Posts on a social media channel were a “catalyst” for violent disorder which broke out after three girls were stabbed at a dance class, a court has heard.

Andrew McIntyre, 39, set up a Telegram channel called “Southport Wake Up”, in the immediate aftermath of the knife attack in the Merseyside town on July 29 last year, Liverpool Crown Court was told on Monday.

The court heard McIntyre, who has pleaded guilty to encouraging violent disorder and possession of a knife, shared content from a site called Tommy Robinson/ Britain First/ For Britain about a protest in Southport on July 30.

Arthur Gibson, prosecuting, said the case involved a “sinister aspect” of violence which took place in parts of the UK last summer.

He said: “It is the prosecution case that many of these seats of disorder were not simply spontaneous, or that persons coincidentally simply decided to turn up and take part.

“It is the Crown’s case that others, to a greater or lesser degree, participated in the organisation, encouragement and incitement of such gatherings, which resulted in the disorder.

“It is the Crown’s case that one such person is the defendant.”

The Southport Wake Up channel was identified by the group Hope Not Hate as a “catalyst for and origin of a series of posts” concerning incidents of violence, Mr Gibson said.

open image in gallery Riot police hold back protesters after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport, ( Getty Images )

McIntyre also posted a map after adding: “Mosque at the top of Hart St.”

In a later post he wrote: “Rise Up English Lads. 8pm tomorrow St Luke’s Rd Southport.”

Hours before violence broke out in Southport on July 30, he posted a “clear threat to police”, writing: “Message to All…Stand in our way, even if you’re just doing your job…prepare to fall.”

Another user responded: “We’ll get to the mosque and rip it fucking down.”

McIntyre, of Rufford, near Ormskirk, Lancashire, will be sentenced later on Monday.