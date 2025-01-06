Taxi-driver jailed for social media posts which encouraged violent disorder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A taxi-driver whose posts on social media were a “catalyst” for violent disorder has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Andrew McIntyre, 39, set up a Telegram channel called “Southport Wake Up”, in the immediate aftermath of the knife attack at a children’s dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29 last year, Liverpool Crown Court was told on Monday.

Sentencing him, Judge Neil Flewitt KC said the defendant was “prominent” among people responsible for spreading misinformation following the Southport attack.

He said: “You were motivated by racial hatred.

“I have no doubt your actions encouraged many people to plan and then to commit offences of both violent disorder and criminal damage.”

He said the offence was aggravated because it was motivated by racial hostility and involved attacks on police officers.

Arthur Gibson, prosecuting, said the case involved a “sinister aspect” of violence which took place in parts of the UK last summer.

He said: “It is the prosecution case that many of these seats of disorder were not simply spontaneous, or that persons coincidentally simply decided to turn up and take part.

Message to All ... Stand in our way, even if you’re just doing your job ... prepare to fall Message sent by Andrew McIntyre

“It is the Crown’s case that others, to a greater or lesser degree, participated in the organisation, encouragement and incitement of such gatherings, which resulted in the disorder.

“It is the Crown’s case that one such person is the defendant.”

The Southport Wake Up channel was identified by the group Hope Not Hate as a “catalyst for and origin of a series of posts” concerning incidents of violence, Mr Gibson said.

The court heard McIntyre, who pleaded guilty to encouraging violent disorder and criminal damage and possession of a knife, shared content from a site called Tommy Robinson / Britain First / For Britain about a protest in Southport on July 30.

He also posted a map after adding: “Mosque at the top of Hart St.”

In a later post he wrote: “Rise Up English Lads. 8pm tomorrow St Luke’s Rd Southport.”

Hours before violence broke out in Southport on July 30, he posted a “clear threat to police”, writing: “Message to All … Stand in our way, even if you’re just doing your job … prepare to fall.”

Another user responded: “We’ll get to the mosque and rip it f****** down.”

The court was told McIntyre’s phone was in the area of St Luke’s Road in Southport at 7pm on July 30 and the car he was later arrested in was also in the area when the disorder took place.

The day after disorder, McIntyre posted: “Well done last night lads, to all you heavy hitters.

“Are you ready for Round 2??? … Liverpool Mosque, West Derby Road, Friday 8pm.”

On August 5, the defendant shared a post from his channel with another site which listed immigration advisers and said: “Wednesday Night Lads. They wont stop coming until you tell them … no more immigration 8pm … mask up … spread this as far and wide as you can.”

McIntyre was working as a taxi driver when he was intercepted by police in Liverpool on August 8 and arrested, Mr Gibson said.

A knife was found hidden in the boot of his car and, when his home was searched, officers found weapons and a copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf, the court heard.

Mr Gibson said McIntyre refused to provide police with the PIN for his mobile telephone.

Judge Flewitt said: “The only reasonable inference is you knew if interrogated your mobile phone would reveal further evidence of your involvement in encouraging violent protests.”

The defendant followed proceedings on a videolink from HMP Liverpool, where he has been remanded in custody, while his parents looked on from the public gallery of the courtroom.

Julian Nutter, defending, said: “His parents are horrified that he is in this predicament.

“He is a man of previous good character and has never come to the attention of the police before.”

Among character references were letters from McIntyre’s parents and a family friend, the court heard.

Mr Nutter said: “Those who have spoken on his behalf describe somebody who is very different from what we have heard from the prosecution about him.”

McIntyre, of Rufford, near Ormskirk, Lancashire, was originally charged with encouraging murder after posting a link to a YouTube video of the Home Secretary with the caption: “We’re going to hang this woman and her associates.”

Mr Gibson said the decision was taken by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) not to pursue the charge to trial because of “evidential issues” concerning whether the defendant actually believed the act would be carried out.

The count was left to lie on the file.