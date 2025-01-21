Public inquiry will help community heal, says council leader

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A public inquiry will help with the “healing process” for the community in Southport, the council leader has said.

Marion Atkinson, leader of Sefton Council, said the guilty pleas entered by Axel Rudakubana, 18, on Monday had come as a relief to a community that is “still hurting and shocked” by the deadly attack at a holiday club in the Merseyside town on July 29 last year.

She said thoughts are with the families of his three victims, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar.

“The community is still hurting and shocked by what happened last summer but there is a feeling of relief that the guilty plea entered this week means that those affected don’t have to relive what happened in a public trial,” said Ms Atkinson.

“We welcome the Government’s announcement of a public inquiry – it’s important that we understand the events that led to this tragedy and we hope this will help as part of the healing process for our community and that lessons can be learned.

“The misinformation spread across the country has only served to exacerbate the hurt our community has felt.

“Over the last few months we’ve seen everyone come together and show the love and support we have for each other here in Sefton – we all want to look to a more positive future – and it is important we continue to provide that support to everyone who needs it.”

Hundreds of floral tributes, balloons and toys were left outside Southport Town Hall in the summer as people paid their respects to the victims.

Ms Atkinson said: “This is one evil individual who has committed an unspeakable crime but I always reflect on the thousands of people who came out to show their love and support at the vigil in Southport.

“That is our community here in Sefton and we will not let one person’s actions break us apart.

“The Prime Minister has praised the town of Southport for how we have come together and I have seen this community spirit first hand – we cannot lose sight of how important this has been.

“As I said over the summer, we will do whatever it takes and if anyone needs our support we are here to help.”