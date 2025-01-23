Footage released of Southport killer Axel Rudakubana leaving taxi without paying

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Video footage has been released of the moment Southport killer Axel Rudakubana left a taxi without paying before launching his knife attack.

Wearing a green sweatshirt with the hood up and a surgical mask, Rudakubana can be seen speaking to the driver from the back of the car after arriving at the scene on July 29 2024.

Rudakubana, then aged 17, repeatedly ignored the driver when asked how he wanted to pay.

Rudakubana made the booking to Hart Street under the name “Simon” and remained silent during the journey.

He was heard asking the driver where 34a Hart Street was, and the direction was pointed out to him.

“That’s it, yeah, it’s down there, it’s a spray shop,” the driver told Rudakubana during the 21-second clip.

“A spray shop, are you sure?” the killer appeared to reply, before being asked again if he wanted to pay “with cash or card mate?”

After looking down at his phone for several seconds, Rudakubana climbed out of the taxi shutting the door behind him, dodging a third attempt by the driver to get him to pay.

The driver followed him demanding payment and shouting “oi”.

The taxi was seen driving alongside Rudakubana with the driver asking “are you paying?” and threatening to call the police.

A worker at the spray shop, one house over from the Hart Space studio in central Southport, saw what was going on and told Rudakubana to pay the taxi driver, but he replied: “What are you going to do about it?”

Rudakubana arrived on Hart Street just before 11.45am.

Seconds later, he entered the Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Rudakubana is seen trying the door of the Hart Space, then knocking on it.

He then goes up a stairwell to the side.

Minutes later screams can be heard and CCTV shows children running outside.

Families were in tears as the footage was played during the sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

At 11.59am he was arrested, initially on suspicion of attempted murder, and soon afterwards, at 12.02pm, on suspicion of murder.

Rudakubana stabbed two adults and 11 children, of whom Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar suffered fatal injuries.