Axel Rudakubana’s neighbours sell homes and tell of horror at living next to Southport murderer: latest
Killer’s family moved to secret location for protection, father’s church reveals
Axel Rudakubana’s neighbours have been selling their homes and telling of their horror at living next to the Southport murderer.
Residents of the quiet cul-de-sac of new build homes where Rudakubana lived with his family in Banks, Lancashire, have been left reeling, with at least one property put on the market in the wake of the attack, local Paul Jones, 66, told The Independent.
Owen Aimson, 21, said: “It’s crazy to know I have lived with him four doors down from me for a few years.”
Rudakubana, 18, on Monday admitted murdering three girls aged between six and nine in his frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside last year.
The then-17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the Hart Space, where he ambushed the youngsters.
Since then, The Community Church, which his father attended, revealed the killer’s family have been moved to a secret location for their protection.
Sir Keir Starmer warned that those responsible for failures that enabled the “senseless, barbaric” murders would not be allowed “to deflect from their failures” after he announced a public inquiry this week.
The prime minister also reiterated his pledge to take action against the “unacceptable” online sale of “murder weapons” in efforts to tackle knife crime after it emerged that Rudakubana used a knife bought from Amazon in his attack.
Charities call for knife sales crackdown
Knife crime charities have demanded stricter regulation of online marketplaces, because “careless” retailers are making it too easy for young people to buy knives.
Patrick Green, chief executive of knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust, said the tragedy in Southport showed “how careless the online marketplaces are”.
He added that the ease of online sales is “a damning indictment”, saying: “Retailers are just completely focused on making money and not protecting the public. The law has proved inadequate.
“We need to close the loophole that exists around online marketplaces.
“This isn’t an isolated incident. There have been a number of incidents like this.”
Bruce Houlder, founder of Fighting Knife Crime London, told the PA News Agency that knife crime was “more worrying than ever”.
He said: “I think there should be much tougher legislation. It’s foreseeable that these knives are going to be used to cause injury.”
Mr Houlder added there is “insufficient being done” to stop online retailers selling knives, calling them “complicit in the crimes that eventually get committed”.
No 10 could replicate porn access curbs for knife sales
Downing Street has indicated “nothing is off the table” to protect children when asked what actions would be taken to enforce Sir Keir Starmer’s promise of tougher rules on online knife sales.
The prime minister’s official spokesman was asked whether the government was happy to see how the Online Safety Act beds in before considering any further legislation.
He replied: “We have worked at pace to implement the Online Safety Act. Our message remains as the home secretary and technology secretary said yesterday. The social media companies should take action now. There is no need to wait for laws to kick in and the prospect of significant penalties.
“More broadly, we have been clear that nothing is off the table with keeping our children and communities safe.”
Asked whether measures aimed at verifying the age of children trying to access pornography could be replicated for knife sales, the spokesman said: “We are obviously looking at these plans and we will update urgently on how we will deliver on these plans in due course.”
Rudakubana researched car bombs, detonators and nitric acid
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana is understood to have researched car bombs, detonators and nitric acid as his fascination with violence flourished unchecked online:
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana researched car bombs, detonators and nitric acid
Searches of Rudakubana’s home laid bare his disturbing obsession with violence, gore and massacres
Axel Rudakubana’s neighbours want to move after learning of horrors carried out by Southport murderer
Horrified neighbours in quiet cul-de-sac of new build homes where Axel Rudakubana lived with his family in Banks, Lancashire, have been left reeling after learning the horrors that he perpetrated.
Local councillor John Howard said some people want to move away after angry troublemakers threatened to target properties in the aftermath of the attack.
At least one home has been put on the market in the wake of the tragedy, resident Paul Jones, 66, told The Independent.
It is not known what will happen to the Rudakubana’s three-bedroom semi-detached home, which has lain empty since the family were taken into hiding.
Owen Aimson, 21, said most residents had never even laid eyes on the reclusive teenager, who made the biological toxin ricin in his bedroom, until CCTV emerged of him walking down the road on the day of the attack.
But he recalls seeing a police car outside the home on multiple occasions. Following Rudakubana’s conviction on Monday, police confirmed five calls to were made to the force from the address between 2019 and 2022 relating to concerns about the teen’s behaviour.
“Once in a blue moon I would get home at 10 or 11pm at night and there would be a police car outside his house,” he said. “No commotion or anything, just a police car so they were in the house. No one knew why.
“It’s crazy to know I have lived with him four doors down from me for a few years.”
Starmer reiterates pledge to take action against ‘unacceptable’ online sale of ‘murder weapons’
Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated his pledge to take action against the “unacceptable” sale of “murder weapons” in ongoing efforts to tackle knife crime.
The prime minister told the Commons during PMQs that the government is committed to regulating the online sale of knives.
He said: “It is unacceptable that these murder weapons can be bought with two clicks. The technology is there to stop it and we’re going to take action.”
Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana used a knife bought from Amazon to kill three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, in July.
Watch: Starmer labels tories ‘disgrace’ for voting against school bill
Analysis: Kemi Badenoch finally stuck to one topic – but not one which had Keir Starmer on the ropes
In recent weeks, Kemi Badenoch has been under pressure from Tory MPs desperate for her to focus her questions at PMQs on just one topic – in a bid to put Keir Starmer under pressure.
That she achieved this week.
However, she decided to use all of her six questions on schools, instead of a number of of issues which have, until now, added up to a difficult week for the Labour leader.
These include – claims of a lack of transparency over the Southport murders of three young girls last summer, Trump’s entry into the White House and fears he could reject the PM’s pick as US ambassador and cabinet splits over a third runway at Heathrow.
Kemi Badenoch dubs Labour's education reforms 'an act of vandalism'
Kemi Badenoch has dubbed Sir Keir Starmer's education reforms "an act of vandalism", claiming the bill - which passed its second reading last week - is "an attack on aspiration".
Instead of asking the prime minister about the Southport attacks, the Tory leader used PMQs to criticise the government’s education reforms, contained in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.
“It is an attack on excellence. This is an attack on standards. This is an attack on aspiration. This bill is with worst of socialism, Mr Speaker, and it is deprived children in England who will pay the price.”
The bill will bring academies in line with maintained schools in several areas where they previously had freedoms.
Responding, Sir Keir said voting against the bill is a “disgrace”.
“She says this bill is not about child protection, we had a young child killed who was taken out of a school by an abuser. This bill closes that gap. That is urgently needed", the prime minister told MPs.
“We have children who have not gone back to school since covid, this bill closes that gap. She can make her points on academies. We can debate academies, but to vote against the bill is a disgrace on all of them.”
Badenoch notes ‘there are important questions to answer’ over Southport killings
Kemi Badenoch has noted “there are important questions to answer” over the murders of three young girls on Southport.
However, speaking at PMQs today, she said: “I will return to those after the case has concluded.”
Starmer insists institutions won’t be allowed ‘to deflect from their failures’ over Southport murders
Keir Starmer has insisted institutions will not be allowed “to deflect from their failures” over the Southport murders.
The prime minister has said that while “a measure of justice has been done”, the public inquiry he announced this week “will not let any insitutions deflect from their failures”.