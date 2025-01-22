Axel Rudakubana’s neighbours sell homes and tell of horror at living next to Southport murderer: latest

✕ Close Cooper warns of ‘rising youth violence and extremism’

Axel Rudakubana’s neighbours have been selling their homes and telling of their horror at living next to the Southport murderer.

Residents of the quiet cul-de-sac of new build homes where Rudakubana lived with his family in Banks, Lancashire, have been left reeling, with at least one property put on the market in the wake of the attack, local Paul Jones, 66, told The Independent.

Owen Aimson, 21, said: “It’s crazy to know I have lived with him four doors down from me for a few years.”

Rudakubana, 18, on Monday admitted murdering three girls aged between six and nine in his frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside last year.

The then-17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the Hart Space, where he ambushed the youngsters.

Since then, The Community Church, which his father attended, revealed the killer’s family have been moved to a secret location for their protection.

Sir Keir Starmer warned that those responsible for failures that enabled the “senseless, barbaric” murders would not be allowed “to deflect from their failures” after he announced a public inquiry this week.

The prime minister also reiterated his pledge to take action against the “unacceptable” online sale of “murder weapons” in efforts to tackle knife crime after it emerged that Rudakubana used a knife bought from Amazon in his attack.