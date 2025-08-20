Former Nine O’Clock Service priest guilty of sexual offences against nine women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former priest who was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O’Clock Service has been found guilty of sexual offences against nine women.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, between 1986 and 1995.

He was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday of 17 counts of indecent assault during the years he led the movement.

The jury cleared him of 15 counts of indecent assault and are still deliberating on four counts of indecent assault and one of rape.

Brain appeared unmoved in the dock as the verdicts were read out.

Prosecutors previously told jurors that the NOS group was aimed at younger people and “presented itself to the outside world as a progressive force for good”.

They said NOS became a cult in which Brain abused his position to exert control over the lives of his female followers and ostracised them from friends and family.

The court previously heard that a “homebase team” was set up to “care for” Brain – referred to as “the Lycra Lovelies” or “the Lycra Nuns” – and witnesses reported seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home, looking after his needs.

Prosecutor Tim Clark KC previously gave an overview of the offences, relaying accounts from complainants who made various claims, including that Brain groomed them and would touch them during massages.

Brain told jurors that some massages, intended to be for “tensions” on his body, could evolve into “sensual touching”, which he said was between friends and “no big deal”.

He denied touching anyone’s breasts during massages while a part of NOS in Sheffield, but admitted doing so after his involvement. Brain said this was consensual and not forced.

Brain rejected evidence from alleged victims that he had tried to control people by making them wear the same clothing or lose weight, or that he discouraged them from maintaining friendships.

Jurors will return to court at 10am on Thursday to continue deliberations.