Woman denies charges linked to alleged murder

A woman has denied charges linked to the alleged murder of another woman.

Maryam Delavary, 48, pleaded not guilty to charges of preventing a lawful burial and doing acts tending to pervert the course of public justice.

Delavary, of Australia Road, White City Estate, west London, spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The charges relate to the death of Paria Veisi, 37, who was found dead at a property in the Penylan area of Cardiff in April.

Co-defendant Alireza Askari, 41, of Penylan, Cardiff is accused of murdering Ms Veisi.

He was not arraigned on the charges he faces, and he was remanded into custody.

A four-week trial is due to begin at Cardiff Crown Court on October 6.

South Wales Police said Ms Veisi was reported missing after leaving her workplace in the Canton area of Cardiff on April 12.

An inquest hearing heard this week that Ms Veisi’s body was found seven days later on April 19.

A post-mortem examination found the provisional cause of death was from stab wounds to the neck and upper chest.

Area coroner Patricia Morgan adjourned the inquest for police investigations to conclude.