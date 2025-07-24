Questions remain unanswered over murder of premature baby, say family

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of a premature baby murdered in a special care baby unit by his father have said that many questions remain unanswered.

Daniel Gunter, 27, inflicted “catastrophic injuries” to the head, neck, legs and jaw of Brendon Staddon.

Brendon was found in his cot at Yeovil District Hospital in Somerset on March 5 last year.

Gunter, who denied murder, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Brendon’s mother, Sophie Staddon, 21, who was Gunter’s former partner, was cleared of causing or allowing the death of a child having earlier been found not guilty of murder.

One juror wept as the jury foreman returned the verdicts and was comforted by two other jurors as she wiped away tears.

The trial heard that social workers were planning to take Brendon away from the couple when he was born due to their housing difficulties and Gunter’s “control” of Ms Staddon.

Speaking following the verdicts, Brendon’s grandfather, Simon Gunter, described his grandson as “beautiful”.

“He was just perfect. Despite his early arrival, he was a little fighter and proved his strength in the very short life he had,” he said.

“But we have been robbed of a life of memories of Brendon. We won’t get to see his first steps, hear his first words, take him on his first holiday, and see him grow into a young boy then a man.

“We will never have those memories. They have been taken from us, and he will never be replaced.

“I hope Daniel gets what he deserves for what he did to Brendon but, whatever the outcome, it will never bring him back.

“Today some justice has been served, but we still have many unanswered questions.”

The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said an inquiry into Brendon’s death was underway.

“This has been an incredibly distressing criminal case about the murder of a vulnerable two-week-old baby while he was being cared for in Yeovil District Hospital,” a spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with his wider family. We are part of the child safeguarding practice review, along with other agencies, that will thoroughly examine the circumstances around baby Brendon’s death.

“It is well underway and will be published in the autumn.”

The trial heard that after inflicting the fatal injuries which left Brendon’s head “crushed”, Gunter walked out of the hospital for a cigarette, leaving nurses desperately attempting to resuscitate him.

Staff had discovered Brendon’s injuries when Ms Staddon told nurses her son was cold and asked them to check on him.

Charles Row KC, prosecuting, told jurors Brendon had suffered “catastrophic injuries”.

“In plain language, his head had been crushed so as to shatter his skull. He was badly bruised from head to toe, with deep scratches in his neck,” he said.

“He was later found to have, amongst other injuries, a broken neck, a broken jaw, broken legs, broken ankles and broken wrists.”

The couple were arrested by the Avon and Somerset police officers while smoking outside and neither gave evidence during the trial.

Gunter told officers: “At no stage did I do anything to Brendon that could have caused him any injury.

“I was with Sophie the whole time and she didn’t do anything either.”

In a separate statement, Gunter said: “I would never hurt my baby boy.”

Ms Staddon told police: “I had done nothing to harm Brendon at all. I love him. He was my everything. I would not have harmed him.”

Mr Row said before Brendon died, social services and Gunter’s family were worried about the “lack of emotional warmth” the couple showed their child.

When Brendon was born on February 20 2024, attempts were made to persuade Ms Staddon to stay in the hospital, but she went back to the temporary accommodation she shared with Gunter.

While in hospital, Gunter repeatedly ignored the advice of nurses, taking Brendon out of the incubator without asking, overstimulating the child to the point of causing him distress, and removing his nasal gastric tube.

Family members had witnessed Gunter shouting and getting angry at Brendon while visiting them in hospital and would handle him roughly.

Louise Besica, Gunter’s aunt, said: “I felt like he had no patience. He was really rough with him with how he was putting him in his baby grow.”

The pair had an “on-off” relationship, with Gunter described as being “violent” towards his partner, controlling her finances and whom she could talk to.

A social worker visited the couple in January 2024, telling them the authorities were planning to remove the baby from their care when he was born.

“The authorities were concerned about many things, including their precarious housing situation, the way Mr Gunter appeared to control Ms Staddon and her finances, Ms Staddon’s physical and mental health and their lack of engagement,” Mr Row said.

Speaking after the verdicts, Detective Chief Inspector Nadine Partridge, who led the investigation, said: “The injuries that Brendon sustained were catastrophic and there wasn’t a part of his body which wasn’t bruised or broken.

“It breaks my heart to see someone do such vicious things to a poor, innocent child who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Brendon was failed in life. In death, justice is the only protection we can still offer him.”

Gunter, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on a date to be fixed by Mr Justice Swift.