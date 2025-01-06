Six-month-old girl dies after multi-storey car park crash
Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen was fatally injured in Tenby, Wales
A baby girl has died from her injuries after a crash in a multi-storey car park in Wales.
Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen was injured in the collision on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby on January 2.
The baby, from the Leigh, Manchester area, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries the next day.
Flaviu Naghi, aged 33 and from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
He appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 7 February.
He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving and has been released on bail.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.“
Officers have asked the public not to speculate about the circumstances.
This is a breaking news story... More to follow...