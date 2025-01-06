Six-month-old girl dies after multi-storey car park crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A baby girl has died from her injuries after a crash in a multi-storey car park in Wales.

Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen was injured in the collision on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby on January 2.

The baby, from the Leigh, Manchester area, was taken to hospital but died from her injuries the next day.

open image in gallery The baby passed away from her injuries on December 3 ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

Flaviu Naghi, aged 33 and from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 7 February.

open image in gallery Sophia Kelemen was struck in a Tenby car park ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving and has been released on bail.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.“

open image in gallery Sophia Kelemen died the next day ( Dyfed-Powys Police )

Officers have asked the public not to speculate about the circumstances.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...