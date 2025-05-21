Two 15-year-old boys among three teenagers convicted of vape shop murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three teenagers, including two boys aged 15, have been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in a vape shop.

Abdurrahman Summers, aged 18, had to be wrestled from the dock as he screamed abuse at the jury which unanimously convicted him of murdering Reuben Higgins at the Vape Minimarket in Marston Green, Solihull, on October 29 last year.

Jurors deliberated for nearly 16 hours and also returned unanimous guilty verdicts on Wednesday on a charge of murder against two boys aged 15, who cannot be named because of their age.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told by the prosecution that the defendants acted like a “pack of wild animals” and were “part of a culture where knives are worshipped and carried”.

All three defendants denied murder but declined to give evidence to the jury.

Summers reacted to his conviction, in front of a packed public gallery, by shouting: “Man never done nothing. I’m f****** innocent bro. I didn’t touch no one bro.”

The defendant, of Yardley, Birmingham, continued to swear as he was removed from the dock by a security officer.

Three loud bangs were then heard from behind the door Summers had been taken through.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said he wanted reports to be prepared on both 15-year-old defendants before sentence is passed on August 5.

Judge Farrer thanked the jury for their service and told them: “On this side of the court we are conscious that you have to serve as jurors at huge personal inconvenience.”

The judge added that the jury members did not have to leave the building immediately and could “decompress” if they wished before doing so.

In a statement issued in November last year, the victim’s family said in a statement: “Reuben was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

“Life will never be the same without him.”