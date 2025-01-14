Second man denies helping Daniel Khalife escape prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A second man has pleaded not guilty to helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.

Adeel Khan, 30, from Waltham Forest, east London, is accused of helping Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck in September 2023.

Khan was in custody at HMP Wandsworth at the same time as Khalife and he is charged with having an illicit phone inside the prison between September 1 and 9 2023.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday that Khan allegedly shared the phone with Khalife when they were both inside.

It is alleged that Khan used the device to help the former soldier access cash after he fled Wandsworth on September 6.

Khan wore a white shirt with his hair tied back as he pleaded not guilty to assisting an escaped prisoner and possessing a phone inside prison.

He was granted conditional bail and ordered to surrender his passport to a police station before 4pm on Wednesday, and to sleep at an address in Waltham Forest.

Khan will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4 where his case will be tied in with Imran Chowdhury’s, the court heard.

Last week Chowdhury, 25, from Chingford, east London, was also charged with helping Khalife after he broke out of jail.

It is alleged that Khan used the phone to instruct Chowdhury to meet Khalife and take him to a cash point on the evening of September 6.

Chowdhury allegedly withdrew £400 from his account for Khalife.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 7 and denied one count of assisting an escaped prisoner.

He was bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4.

Khalife, 23, was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial in November 2024.

Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found he had breached the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts.

He had already admitted escaping from Wandsworth Prison, but was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax at the Army barracks where he had been based.