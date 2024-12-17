Man charged over crash which killed boy, 2, in Smethwick

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 30-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a young boy died following an alleged hit-and-run crash.

A grey Porsche Cayenne hit a Toyota Auris carrying four adults and the two-year-old boy on Dartmouth Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham, on Saturday evening, West Midlands Police said.

Two people in the Toyota, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, remain in a serious condition in hospital.

Sharjeel Shahzad has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop after a collision.

He has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police added in a statement: “Our officers are offering support to all those involved at this awful time.

“We’re still appealing for information, or dashcam footage, and you can contact us via email at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.“Alternatively call 101, or message us via Live Chat, and quote log 4421 14 December.”