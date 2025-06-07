Man, 20, in court on terror charges after alleged arson attacks and bomb hoax

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences after a series of alleged arson and bomb hoax incidents.

Ilyas Akhtar, of Slough, Berkshire, spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Akhtar, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit during the three-minute hearing, was charged on Friday after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is accused of preparing acts of terrorism, possessing information useful to terrorists, carrying out two arson attacks and causing a bomb hoax.

The arson charges relate to fires at Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough on May 31 and Slough Ice Arena on Montem Lane on May 14, police said.

The bomb hoax charge relates to an incident at the town’s Asda supermarket on Telford Drive on May 9.

No indication of a plea and no bail application was made at the court hearing.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora told Akhtar he will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on June 20.

Detective Superintendent Andy Penrith, of Thames Valley Police, previously said: “We understand that these charges for terrorism offences will be concerning to our communities in Slough.

“I want to reassure all our residents that Thames Valley Police is working closely with our communities and partners in Slough as well as our colleagues in counter-terrorism.”

He said patrols would be stepped up in the area and urged anyone with concerns to speak to officers or police community support officers.

“Due to the ongoing court proceedings, our officers and staff won’t be able to provide any further details on this specific case, but we will be there to listen and support our communities,” he added.