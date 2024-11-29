For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father-of-four has been found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law and attempting to kill three other people during a shooting spree in the Scottish Highlands.

Finlay MacDonald, 41, went on a violent rampage after seeing messages on his wife’s phone in which she told a friend she was planning to leave him.

He stabbed his wife Rowena multiple times, puncturing her lungs, before he killed his brother-in-law John MacKinnon with a shotgun in the attack on the Isle of Skye on 10 August 2022.

MacDonald then drove to the mainland village of Dornie, Wester Ross, and targeted married couple Fay and John MacKenzie by shooting them.

Witnesses told the trial MacDonald blamed osteopath Mr MacKenzie for “ruining his life” with treatment he received for a bad back.

He denied murdering his brother-in-law and attempting to murder to his wife and the Mackenzies, who all survived the rampage, insisting he was suffering from an “abnormality of mind”.

However a jury returned a guilty verdict at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

He lodged a special defence against murder – claiming his “ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by reason of abnormality of mind”, and a judge said he could be convicted of an alternative charge of culpable homicide if the jury believed his defence of diminished responsibility.

The court heard MacDonald has been diagnosed with autism, however prosecutor Liam Ewing KC told the jury “he was fully in control of and able to determine his actions”.

MacDonald also denied a charge of possession of a shotgun “with intent by means thereof to endanger life” but was found guilty.

Judge Lady Drummond sent the jury out to consider its verdict at around 11am on Friday.

