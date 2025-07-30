Retired Met officer to receive damages from Sky over false misconduct claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A retired Metropolitan Police officer is set to receive “substantial damages” from Sky to settle a High Court claim after it falsely said he used taxpayer money to facilitate sexual encounters with female colleagues.

Barristers for former chief superintendent Simon Crick told a hearing on Wednesday that he felt forced to retire earlier than planned in November last year because of the claims, which were published in April 2024 by Sky Limited and Sky UK Limited.

Reading an agreed statement, Nikila Kaushik, for Mr Crick, said the two entities are within the Sky Group and publish Sky News and its website.

She said they were responsible for an online article published on April 3 last year, headlined: “Police chief accused of using taxpayer money to book hotels for sex with female colleagues”.

The article claimed that Mr Crick had committed professional misconduct and had been removed from active duty while misconduct proceedings were ongoing.

Ms Kaushik said Sky had accepted “that the allegations were false” and had agreed to pay Mr Crick damages and his legal costs.

She said: “The claimant was concerned that Sky News were given this false story in order that he would be harmed by this ‘fake news’.

“Unfortunately, although the article was withdrawn shortly after publication, the allegations in it circulated widely and for some months.

“The claimant was deeply hurt by these allegations, which cast a shadow over his career.

“He felt that he had no option other than to retire earlier than planned.

“I am pleased to say that the defendants accept that the allegations were false.”

Matthew McKenzie, for Sky, said that the organisation “should never have made these allegations” and “apologises for the harm caused”.

He said: “The defendants through me acknowledge that the allegations were false and apologise to the claimant for the damage to his reputation, and his distress.

“Sky acknowledges that it should never have made these allegations, which it now withdraws and apologises for the harm caused.

“Sky is happy to set the record straight and undertakes to this court never to repeat them.”

At the end of the short hearing in London, Mr Justice Linden said he was “pleased to see this matter has been resolved”.

Addressing Mr Crick, who attended court, the judge said: “We are grateful for the service you have given to the public.”

In an apology published on the Sky News website, Sky said: “On April 3, 2024, the article headlined ‘Police chief accused of using taxpayer money to book hotels for sex with female colleagues’ was published on the Sky News website and via the mobile app.

“Sky News reported that Simon Crick, a Chief Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police, had committed professional misconduct by using taxpayer money to facilitate sexual encounters with a number of female colleagues and had been removed from active duty while misconduct proceedings were taking place.

“These allegations were untrue. Mr Crick had not used taxpayer money to facilitate sexual encounters with female colleagues nor faced misconduct allegations accusing him of doing so.

“We also acknowledge that the allegation made in the article suggesting Mr Crick authorised expenses for female colleagues without authority is also untrue.

“We also acknowledge Chief Superintendent Crick was not removed from active duty in relation to these matters and neither was he the subject of misconduct proceedings in relation to such allegations.

“We recognise the significant impact, both personally and professionally, that the publication of this inaccurate story had on Mr Crick, and also the significant impact on his children and close family.

“We apologise unreservedly to Mr Crick and his family for this error.”