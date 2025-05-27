Man charged with attempted murder after police officer critically injured in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crash which left a police officer critically injured.

Police Constable Christopher Miller, aged 38, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition following the incident on Thursday night, Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday.

The force said it had charged 28-year-old Simranjit Kajla with attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Kajla, of Lydford Avenue in Slough, was also charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance, police said.

He appeared before Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 23 June, prosecutor Chad Echakowitz said.

PC Miller, who was injured in the collision, has spent five years with Thames Valley Police’s roads policing unit and has been in the police for 13 years, the force said. His family and close colleagues were being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

The incident took place at around 10:20pm on Thursday on the B416 Bells Hill in Stoke Poges, a village which lies just three miles northeast of Slough.

Three others have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

open image in gallery Police earlier appealed for witnesses to come forward ( Joe Giddens/PA )

A 38-year-old from Slough, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has been released on police bail until 23 August, according to the force.

In addition, a 43-year-old man and 37-year-old woman – both from Slough – were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

The 43-year-old has been released under investigation, while the 37-year-old remained in police custody, Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday morning.

In an earlier statement and appeal for witnesses, Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “Police officers face danger every day. In this incident, PC Christopher Miller was simply doing his job, serving the public and keeping our communities safe.

“Sadly, Christopher has sustained extremely serious injuries, and we are doing all we can to investigate the exact circumstances.

“All officers should expect to return home safely after each tour of duty, and we wish Christopher a swift and full recovery.

“We have all been affected by this, right across Thames Valley Police. I want to thank our local communities in Slough for all their support and the wider public for the supportive messages we have received.”