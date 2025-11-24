Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with the murders of two women and the rape of a third in a string of incidents across London.

Simon Levy, 40, has been charged with killing 53-year-old Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, who died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on 17 March. The Metropolitan Police said he has also been charged with the murder of Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who died on Sunday, 24 August on High Road, Tottenham.

He was brought into police custody for questioning on 4 September and was further arrested there in connection with the rape of a woman in High Road, Tottenham on 21 January. The force said Levy, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, has also been charged with two counts of rape, grievous bodily harm, and intentional suffocation in relation to that incident.

It added all three cases are now being treated as part of a “single, joined investigation” which is set to be heard at the Old Bailey next year.

Officers are now appealing for information as part of what they called a “complex” investigation, and have asked anyone who has relevant information or who may have not yet reported incidents to come forward.

open image in gallery Simon Levy has also been charged with murdering Sheryl Wilkins ( Metropolitan Police )

Commander Clair Kelland, who leads the Met’s Public Protection Team, said: “As the lead for public protection at the Met, one of our main priorities is to better protect women and girls.

“The investigation into Simon Levy is one of great complexity. We are working closely with partners across relevant boroughs, including Haringey and Southwark, to encourage reporting and raise awareness of the support we can provide to victim-survivors.

“Whether you are a victim-survivor, or someone with information, we urge you to come forward and speak to us.”

Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service added: “Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service, the Crown Prosecution Service has made the decision to prosecute Simon Levy for the murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, a 54-year-old-woman from Colombia.

“Simon Levy will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 November 2025. We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has a right to a fair trial.”

People can contact the Metropolitan Police’s incident room directly on 07751 700 330 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.