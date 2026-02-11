For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Twelve men have been charged with manslaughter over the 2020 death of football fan Simon Dobbin.

The Cambridge United fan and former RAF serviceman died five years after being brutally assaulted on his way home from a match in Southend.

Essex Police said he was “subjected to a sustained and violent attack”.

He was left with permanent brain damage and required 24-hour care from his family until his death.

On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised manslaughter charges against 12 men, the force said.

They are:

Greg Allen, 37, of Wellington Avenue, Westcliff

Ryan Carter, 30, of HMP - The Mount

Jamie Chambers, 33, of Southchurch Avenue, Southend

Lewis Courtnell, 43, of Pall Mall, Leigh-on-Sea

Philip McGill, 40, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff

Scott Nicholls, 49, of Little Spenders, Basildon

Matthew Petchey, 35, of Pollards Close, Rochford

Rhys Pullen, 29, of Lysander Grove, Maldon

Thomas Randall, 31, of Grand Parade, Leigh-on-Sea

Michael Shawyer, 40, of Edinburgh Avenue, Leigh-On-Sea

Alexander Woods, 33, of First Avenue, Westcliff

James Woods, 33, of The Green, Nawton, York

All 12 men are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 31 March.

open image in gallery Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after the attack ( PA Media )

“This is a significant milestone in an extremely complex investigation, and comes as the result of the professionalism, dedication, and hard work from a team of highly skilled officers and staff,” Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings said.

“Investigations such as these are challenging and can take time. It has required hundreds of hours of painstaking work to get to this stage.

“Throughout this time we have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Simon’s case is one that has evoked a great deal of emotion, but I would ask people to be mindful about commentary to ensure those charged are able to have a fair trial.

“I want to thank Simon’s family – his wife Nicole and daughter Emily – for their patience and unwavering support for our team.”

Rebecca Mundy, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said: “We can confirm today that we have taken the decision to prosecute 12 men with manslaughter following the death of Simon Dobbin.

“Prosecutors in our Complex Casework Unit have worked closely with Essex Police to examine and review the material obtained from their investigations from both the incident itself and following the death of Mr Dobbin.

“We have established that there is sufficient evidence to charge 12 people with the offence of manslaughter and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that proceedings against the defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”