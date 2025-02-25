Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Just Stop Oil protester denies disrupting Sigourney Weaver play

Richard Weir appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he denied aggravated trespass at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on January 28.

William Warnes
Tuesday 25 February 2025 09:33 EST
Just Stop Oil supporters allegedly disrupted a West End performance of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil supporters allegedly disrupted a West End performance of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver (Just Stop Oil/PA) (PA Media)

A Just Stop Oil protester has pleaded not guilty to disrupting a West End production of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver.

Richard Weir, 60, of Tynemouth, near Newcastle, appeared without representation at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he denied one count of aggravated trespass at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on January 28.

He has been accused of climbing on to the stage before setting off confetti and unfurling a banner that read: “Over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck.”

Hayley Walsh, 42, of Radcliffe on Trent, Nottinghamshire, has also been charged with aggravated trespass after allegedly taking part in the protest alongside Weir.

She is expected to appear at the same court later on Tuesday.

