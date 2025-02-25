Just Stop Oil protester denies disrupting Sigourney Weaver play

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Just Stop Oil protester has pleaded not guilty to disrupting a West End production of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver.

Richard Weir, 60, of Tynemouth, near Newcastle, appeared without representation at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he denied one count of aggravated trespass at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on January 28.

He has been accused of climbing on to the stage before setting off confetti and unfurling a banner that read: “Over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck.”

Hayley Walsh, 42, of Radcliffe on Trent, Nottinghamshire, has also been charged with aggravated trespass after allegedly taking part in the protest alongside Weir.

She is expected to appear at the same court later on Tuesday.