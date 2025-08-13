Tory police chief faces backlash over telling public to stop shoplifters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A policing chief is facing criticism over his “dangerous” comments telling the public to stop shoplifters and not just rely on police officers to curb thefts.

Matthew Barber, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, branded people who do not do anything in the face of shoplifting as “part of the problem”.

Joshua Reynolds, the Liberal Democrat MP for Maidenhead, which is in the Thames Valley Police area, launched a strong criticism of Mr Barber’s remarks, telling The Independent they were “dangerous” and “irresponsible”.

And following Mr Barber’s claims, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson warned members of the public against confronting shoplifters.

The backlash comes as the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales climbed to another record high in 2024-25, up 20 per cent from 2023-24.

open image in gallery Shoplifters brazenly steal from pharmacies in shocking CCTV ( National Pharmacy Association )

Last month, home secretary Yvette Cooper announced a new crime “blitz” to crack down on crime, featuring more visible policing and stronger enforcement in a bid to restore confidence in policing.

But as The Independent revealed recently, shopkeepers are struggling against the wave of shoplifting offences.

In response to the crisis, The Telegraph reported Mr Barber said: “If you’re not even going to challenge people, you’re not going to try and stop them, then people will get away with it. That’s not just about policing. That’s a bigger problem with society, people who [don’t do anything] – you’re part of the problem.”

He told a meeting of the Thames Valley police and crime panel in June that he “wouldn’t for a moment” want to suggest people should feel “obliged to take it upon themselves to rugby tackle every perceived criminal to the ground”.

But he added: “We should all be responsible citizens in our community.

open image in gallery Matthew Barber, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, appears before a council meeting ( Buckinghamshire Council )

“If you’ve got someone in your store now stealing from you, call 999. Also, ideally, try and stop them leaving, don’t just stand there and watch, which a lot of people do, which frustrates me.”

Retailers, meanwhile, have accused police of not doing enough to tackle shoplifting.

A new survey revealed almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of pharmacies have experienced a surge in shoplifting incidents in the last year. Some 87 per cent also reported an increase in aggressive or intimidating behaviour towards pharmacy teams, while 22 per cent said they had witnessed physical assaults on staff. But of those who reported these instances to police, almost three-quarters (73 per cent) said they felt the response was insufficient.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) – which conducted the poll of 476 pharmacies in England, and represents more than 6,000 independent community pharmacies – called the findings “unacceptable”.

In response to the commissioner’s comments, Mr Reynolds said: “With all due respect to the police and crime commissioner, asking shop staff or bystanders to ‘challenge’ criminals is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous.

open image in gallery Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson warned members of the public against confronting shoplifters ( PA )

"Having previously worked in supermarkets, I have personally experienced the threat of violence from shoplifters. It is wholly unreasonable – and frankly irresponsible – to imply that any individual should put themselves at risk in such circumstances.

"The job of tackling crime on our high streets should not fall to shopworkers or people doing their weekly shop – it falls to the police. And if they’re not there in sufficient numbers, that’s something for the commissioner to fix, not deflect.

"The public has every right to expect safety in their communities. That safety comes from visible, proactive policing and not from moral lectures aimed at shop workers and citizens who are just trying to go about their daily lives.

"If the commissioner wants to see more people stepping in, then he needs to start by showing that the police will be there to back them up – not by putting them in harm’s way”

And speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Johnson said: “I would not advise people to tackle an individual who was stealing.

open image in gallery Shoplifter in Greggs getting arrested by undercover police this year ( Metropolitan Police )

“I came across someone stealing in a store in Hull. I went straight to the assistant to tell them what was happening. I felt that was the best thing to do.

“Obviously, it is a judgment for individuals to take, but I am worried about people feeling they need to have a go. I don’t think that is appropriate.”

But Mr Barber told The Telegraph he stood by his remarks, adding: “The idea that this is just a job for the police, citizens have no responsibility, put your head down, carry on, don’t get involved, I think that makes for a very poor society.”

However, he stressed that he was not implying the public should “step in where the police are not”, as he emphasised the clear role police had in tackling crime.

He added: “But surely the alternative to intervening if a crime is happening in society, is you put your head down, get on with your life, ignore it, is that right?”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We understand the devastating impact of shop theft on retailers. We are restoring visible, responsive, neighbourhood policing, with over 500 town centres getting extra patrols and by next spring the first 3,000 increase in neighbourhood officers and PCSOs will be in place across the country.

“Our landmark Crime and Policing Bill will also bring in a specific offence for assaulting retail workers and end the effective immunity for shop theft of goods under £200. Alongside this, a new Tackling Retail Crime Together Strategy is bringing together multiple sources of data from the industry and police to better target and respond to perpetrators.”