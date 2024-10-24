For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shoplifting has soared to a record high with almost 1,300 offences recorded every day last year, new figures have revealed.

A total of 469,788 offences were logged by police forces in England and Wales in the year to June 2024, up 29 per cent on the 365,173 recorded in the previous 12 months.

The figure is the highest since records began in the year to March 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Shoplifting levels had already reached a 20-year high earlier this year, with the latest figures showing the number of offences recorded has now risen even higher.

The number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen to a new high ( PA Wire )

Shopkeepers in east London told The Independent this summer the problem was so bad that they’ve all but given up on calculating the cost of the stock they’ve lost.

Responding to the latest figures, retailers said the scourge cost the sector £1.8 billion last year as thieves become “bolder, more aggressive, and are more frequently armed with weapons”.

Last month the Co-op revealed it had taken a £40 million hit from shoplifting in the first six months of the financial year amid an “epidemic” of crime.

The figures also show the number of offences involving theft from a person stood at 139,368 in the 12 months to June, up 20 per cent from 116,312 a year earlier.

The data published on Thursday comes in the wake of major retailers raising concerns about the rising cost of theft and as the government pledged to tackle low-level shoplifting and make assaulting a shop worker a specific criminal offence.

The Co-operative Group previously revealed it had taken a £40 million hit from shoplifting amid a retail crime ‘epidemic’ ( PA Media )

The move to create a separate offence follows a long-running campaign from business owners and Conservative backbencher Matt Vickers amid rising violence against retail workers.

Graham Wynn, assistant director of regulatory affairs at the British Retail Consortium, said: “The figures published by the ONS reflect the scale of the issue which retailers face on a day-to-day basis.

“Shoplifting remains at its highest level in 20 years and cost retailers £1.8 billion last year. The thieves committing these crimes are becoming bolder, more aggressive, and are more frequently armed with weapons.

“The new government must ensure that the standalone offence for assaulting a retail worker passes into law as soon as possible to protect retail workers and to send a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated. This will also give police the data they need to allocate resources to tackle this epidemic we are currently facing.”