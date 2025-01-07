Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with stalking Strictly judge Shirley Ballas

Kyle Shaw did not enter any pleas and was given conditional bail.

Eleanor Barlow
Tuesday 07 January 2025 06:39 EST
Shirley Ballas attends the Pride of Britain Awards (Ian West/PA)
Shirley Ballas attends the Pride of Britain Awards (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court last Friday, a spokesman for the courts service confirmed.

The defendant, of Birkenhead in Wirral, Merseyside, is charged with stalking Ballas, 64, between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023 by sending her online messages.

He is also charged with possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Shaw did not enter any pleas and was given conditional bail ahead of his next hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on January 31, the spokesman said.

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.

