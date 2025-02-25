Man pleads guilty to stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas over six-year period
A man has admitted stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.
Kyle Shaw, 37, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to stalking Ballas, 64, between 31 August 2017 and 29 November 2023.
He also admitted possession of cannabis.
The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, was given conditional bail ahead of a sentencing hearing due to take place on April 1.
Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.
This is a breaking news story, more follows