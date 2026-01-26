Man found guilty of raping woman in Nottinghamshire park

Join the Independent Women newsletter with Victoria Richards for a thoughtful take on the week’s headlines Join the Independent Women newsletter Join the Independent Women newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who sought asylum in the UK has been found guilty of raping a "drunk and obviously vulnerable" woman in a Nottinghamshire park.

Sheraz Malik, 28, had maintained that the sexual encounter with the then 18-year-old victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was consensual. The attack took place in Sutton Lawn park in Sutton-in-Ashfield on June 29 last year.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, a jury of five men and seven women deliberated for approximately three hours before returning unanimous guilty verdicts. Malik was convicted on two counts of rape, specifically oral and vaginal, but acquitted of a charge of anal rape.

It can now be disclosed that Malik, who resided on Bath Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield at the time of the offence, is an asylum seeker. He was born in Pakistan and had lived in Italy, Germany, and France before arriving in the United Kingdom.

A reporting restriction was put in place at Nottingham Crown Court in September last year, preventing any mention of the defendant’s immigration status until the trial had concluded.

Malik, who wore a white T-shirt and black Nike jacket in the dock as he listened to proceedings with the assistance of a Pashto interpreter, showed no emotion as the verdicts were returned.

The trial heard that the woman had shared two bottles of vodka with a male friend before they met Malik and a group of other men, who she had never seen before and were sitting nearby in the park, and joined them.

The trial heard her friend left her with the group and asked them to “look after her” while he went to meet someone, but the woman said she was raped twice by two different men while she was alone with them.

Prosecution counsel Nicholas Corsellis KC told the jury that the complainant was “alone, drunk and was obviously a vulnerable person” and was allegedly raped by the first man as she relieved herself in an “isolated” part of the park, before she returned to the group and was then taken away to another “secluded” spot and raped by Malik.

Malik, who gave evidence in English during the trial, said he had been playing cricket with a group of other men and smoking cannabis in the park before the attack.

He denied he had slapped her at any point and claimed the woman had told him “I really like you” and “I really enjoyed it”.

During his evidence, Malik questioned why he was being asked how he had travelled from Pakistan to Europe when he was aged around 17-18.

Legal argument took place without jurors present after Malik’s objection.

The prosecution argued that the question would provide evidence of Malik’s “considerable experience of life”, but the judge ruled that the issue was not relevant.

Later in his evidence, Malik was asked why a different name had been used to book him a coach ticket to leave the Nottinghamshire area after the attack.

He said a friend had booked the ticket for him, adding that the Home Office were “giving me £50 for every week”.

In her evidence during the trial, which was given by video link with the screen shielded from the defendant’s view, the woman denied any part of the encounter was consensual.

Asked by Malik’s barrister, Simon Eckersley, why she had gone with the defendant for a walk after she had just allegedly been raped by the first man, she said: “I didn’t have nobody else with me. I was scared, I felt scared of saying no.”

She denied she was “flirting” with Malik and said she gave him her Snapchat details after the attack because she felt uncomfortable.

“After the sex took place, you (and Malik) walked back together. And you said you enjoyed the sex and you really liked him?” Mr Eckersley said.

The complainant replied: “I never said that. He’s a liar.”

Judge Simon Ash KC thanked the jury for their work on the case as he told them their duty was complete.

He adjourned the case for a mention hearing on February 6 so a date for sentencing could be fixed and ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

Addressing Malik in the dock, who stood next to the interpreter with his hands clasped in front of him and nodded as he was spoken to, the judge said: “You have been convicted of very serious charges and I will need to sentence you in due course.

“The case will next be listed on February 6 to fix a sentence date.

“I have ordered a pre-sentence report to assess the level of dangerousness. You must engage with the probation service when they seek to engage with you.

“You will be remanded into custody at this stage. Would you please go with the officer.”