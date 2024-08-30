Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her 10-year-old daughter, who was found dead with stab wounds to the chest earlier this year.

Jaskirat Kaur admitted the manslaughter of her daughter Shay Kang on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The Brickhouse Primary School pupil was found dead at a property on Robin Close in Rowley Regis, West Midlands on Monday March 4.

She died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the opening of an inquest at Black Country Coroner’s Court heard in earlier this year.

Kaur had been charged with murder, which she denied, and the prosecution counsel Sally Howes KC told a judge at the court that the manslaughter guilty plea was acceptable to the crown.

The 33-year-old, also known as Jasmine Kang, was arrested after police discovered Shay’s body at around 12:10pm on March 4.

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard KC said there was “no dispute over the facts” of the case.

Tributes were left for Shay Kang in Rowley Regis (Matthew Cooper/PA) ( PA Wire )

The defendant, wearing a grey jumper, attended the short hearing on Friday via video-link and spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear Judge Michael Chambers KC.

She appeared to be listening intently to proceedings, leaning forward so she could hear what was being said.

Judge Chambers set a sentencing date of October 25 and said Kaur needed to be produced in court for the hearing.

Addressing Kaur, he said: “Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to co-operate with the preparation of those reports.”

In a tribute released by her school after her death, Shay was described as a “bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all”.

The school said in a statement: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”

The school said Shay’s funeral would take place on Thursday 5 September.