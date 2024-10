For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A mother who stabbed her daughter 11 times in the chest as she slept was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and believed she was being targeted by “lasers and technology”, a court has heard.

Shay Kang was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday March 4.

Her mother, Jaskirat Kaur, 33, had phoned 999 to tell West Midlands Police “my kid is dead”, before telling attending officers that she had “projections coming in and out” of their home, with “tech and lasers and stuff”.

“It was me (that killed her) because I didn’t want her getting took by it,” she said.

Kaur denied murdering her daughter but prosecution counsel Sally Howes KC said her guilty plea to manslaughter on the basis of diminshed responsibility was acceptable to the Crown.

Court artist drawing of Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court in March (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Wire )

She admitted she had wanted to kill her daughter for the past seven months, telling detectives during interview: “They can’t adopt her, they can’t take her. It’s not going to make sense, but to me it does.

“I was worried about Shay growing up. I knew that there needed to be an end date.

“I would kill her again. I wanted her to die, I don’t regret it.”

Concerns had been raised about Shay’s welfare after she failed to attend Brickhouse Primary School, where she was a Year 5 pupil, for nine months between December 2022 and September 2023 which led to the involvement of police and social services.

Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, called police on 11 January 2023 and asked if she could speak to officers on a secure line and requested they were discreet when they arrived at her home.

During the time between the call and police arriving at her home, Brickhouse Primary School also called police requesting a safe and well check on Shay as she had not attended.

When officers arrived at their home, the curtains were drawn and they noted Kaur appeared to be suffering from paranoia, although Shay was “contented and willing to chat”.

After a second call from her primary school on January 19 2023, police attended again and Kaur said she was unwilling to speak to them without a lawyer but then told them she was not sending her daughter to school because a “male was going to take her from there”.

Officers suggested Kaur speak to her GP about her paranoia and said Shay appeared happy and in good health and did not think she was in immediate danger.

A third call to police was made by her school on September 20 2023 and when police arrived at Kaur’s home, noted that Shay appeared nervous, was hard to understand and giving monosyllabic answers.

When police showed the pastoral team at the school their body-worn camera footage from the interaction the next day, Ms Howes said they were “shocked” at Shay’s regression since she stopped attending school.

Social workers then became involved as police considered her a “child in need” and an assessment was carried out on September 27.

In a tribute released by her school after her death, Shay was described as a “bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all”.