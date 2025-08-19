Woman sexually assaulted on Gatwick flight denied compensation due to loophole

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman who was sexually assaulted on a flight to the UK is ineligible for government compensation due to what her lawyers say is a gap in the law.

The woman, who cannot be named and is referred to as Kelly, was attacked while sleeping on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Gatwick in September 2024.

Her attacker was arrested when the plane landed at Gatwick and sentenced to prison in May.

However, Kelly was denied a payout through the Criminal Injuries Compensation (CIC) Scheme

That is because the attack occurred on a plane that was not registered in Britain.

Law firm Leigh Day, which is representing her, has written to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, urging her to change the law.

open image in gallery Leigh Day has written to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood ( PA )

Kelly, who is in her 20s and lives in London, said: “I do not understand why I, and other victims like me, have been excluded from the CIC Scheme.

“I was attacked on a flight en route to the UK, I am a UK citizen, and this crime was investigated and prosecuted by British authorities.

“I should be entitled to compensation, and being excluded from the scheme is unfair and illogical.

“I am still suffering with the effects of the attack and want to move forward with my life.”

The Civil Aviation Act was updated in 1996 to ensure criminal acts on foreign planes bound for the UK can be prosecuted in UK criminal courts.

open image in gallery Kelly was sexually assaulted while en route to London Gatwick ( Getty/iStock )

Leigh Day solicitor Claire Powell said: “Our client suffered an horrific sexual attack on a UK-bound flight.

“She was refused compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation scheme simply because it was a foreign flight and the rules have not been amended in line with the updates to the Civil Aviation Act.

“It is a gap that needs closing urgently and we trust the Justice Secretary will agree, particularly in light of this Government’s commitment to addressing violence against women and girls.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with this victim, and we remain resolute in our mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

“The rules that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority follows, and the values of payments for injuries, are set by Parliament.

“Other routes are available for victims to receive support.”

Kelly was attacked by Momade Jussab, of Swinfield Close, Feltham, who was sitting next to her and put his hands down her trousers.

He was 66 when he was handed a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court in May after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.