Three men who plotted to kill a cagefighter who was involved in the Securitas robbery have been jailed.

Brothers Louis Ahearne, 36, and Stewart Ahearne, 46, and their co-conspirator Daniel Kelly, 46, travelled to Paul Allen’s home in Woodford Green and fired shots through a window, leaving him paralysed for life.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged the background to the shooting was that Allen was a “sophisticated” career criminal, who had been jailed in 2009 for his role in Britain’s biggest armed robbery.

He was released in 2019 for his part in the heist at Securitas in Kent, in which £54m in cash was stolen, much of which has never been recovered.

