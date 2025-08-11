Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scout group ‘racially abused’ after being mistaken for migrants

A video circulated on Facebook falsely claiming Gwent police were guarding the site

Holly Evans
Monday 11 August 2025 15:32 EDT
Teenagers camping at a Scout activity centre were mistaken for illegal immigrants
Teenagers camping at a Scout activity centre were mistaken for illegal immigrants (Google Maps)

A group of teenage Scouts were allegedly abused online with “offensive and racist” language, after being mistaken for a group of illegal immigrants by Welsh locals.

The group had been camping at the CRAI Scout Activity Park in Newbridge when a video began to circulate online on Facebook falsely claiming that Gwent police were guarding the site.

The video, which showed the group of over 30 youngsters being collected by coach, has since been deleted.

Police confirmed they were investigating the comments made on the video for racism offences.

Temporary chief superintendent Jason White said the force wanted to correct “mistruths” circulating on social media and were making inquiries about posts containing “inappropriate and offensive language”.

“The group featured in the video were visiting from another part of the country to attend a frequently used Scout camp in Newbridge and many of the people in the video are children,” he said.

“The site is not used to house anyone on a permanent basis. The site is used by our dog handlers to train our police dogs when not used for visits and our officers are not guarding the location.

“So, with that in mind, we’re asking everyone to consider the tone and sentiment of their language but also for people to think twice about what they might read online and look for trusted voices within our communities.”

ScoutsCymru described the venue as “an inclusive and welcoming campsite and activity centre” with a range of activities for youth and community groups.

“We are aware of a racially aggravated incident targeting under-18s who were leaving after visiting our activity centre and are working closely with the South Wales police to address this situation,” a spokesman said.

They added: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of everyone on site and will continue to take immediate and robust action against any behaviour that threatens this.”

The CRAI Scout Activity Park is a campsite and activity centre near Caerphilly in the South Wales valleys.

On their website, it states they offer camping, hammocking and indoor accommodation, as well as providing a conference room, kitchen, dormitories and toilet with shower.

