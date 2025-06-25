Tea fraudster who conned luxury hotels has sentencing delayed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The sentencing of a fraudster who passed off ordinary tea as a unique, Scottish-grown variety and sold it to luxury hotels, retailers and growers in a near £553,000 scam has been delayed after his lawyer withdrew at short notice.

Thomas Robinson, 55, claimed to have cultivated the tea at his Perthshire estate using innovative techniques, but in reality it was bought from wholesalers and grown outside of Scotland.

Operating under the business name The Wee Tea Plantation, Robinson fraudulently sold the tea to high-profile clients in the hospitality sector between January 2014 and February 2019.

Representatives of the Balmoral Hotel, the Dorchester Hotel and a company acting on behalf of Fortnum & Mason were among those tricked by the fraudster.

A Food Standards Scotland (FSS) investigation found Robinson also misled genuine Scottish tea growers by selling them plants under the false pretence they were a unique, locally-grown variety.

He was found guilty of two counts of fraud to a value of almost £553,000 following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court in May, which came after an investigation by FSS.

Robinson also tried to bolster his credibility by fabricating academic qualifications and industry awards and claimed to have sold tea to customers including Kensington Palace.

The 55-year-old, also known as Tam O’Braan and Thomas O’Brien, was due to be sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning.

However solicitor Virgil Crawford, who had previously represented Robinson, told the court he was withdrawing from acting on his behalf.

Robinson, identifying himself as Thomas O’Brien, appeared by video-link from HMP Low Moss and said he had been informed Mr Crawford was withdrawing “about 10 to 15 minutes ago”.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony asked whether he had had the opportunity to read the criminal justice social report prepared ahead of sentencing, to which Robinson replied he had not.

The sheriff asked whether he would be in a position to offer mitigations on his own behalf if he is sentenced later without legal representation.

Robinson said: “I have notes of mitigation in my cell. I’ve made some very brief notes in the 10 minutes since I spoke to Mr Crawford.

“In essence I don’t think the sentiment will change – there is a deep regret on my part and that’s entirely what I’m going to be saying.”

The sheriff said he would defer the case until 2.30pm on Wednesday to give the 55-year-old the opportunity to read the report and make inquiries about legal representation.

He said: “I will decide this afternoon whether to proceed to sentence.”