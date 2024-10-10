Woman welcomes jailing of ‘forceful monster’ ex who tried to kill her and mother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman whose former partner tried to kill her and her mother by driving a car into the funeral home where she worked said justice has been done as the “forceful monster” was jailed for 11 years.

Zoe Turnbull, 46, and her mother Beverly Turnbull, 71, were inside the premises in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders when the incident happened on December 7, 2022.

William McBurnie, 57, previously admitted attempting to murder the pair by driving the car at them “at speed” through the window of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors in Market Place, to their injury and the danger of their lives.

The women had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the vehicle driven by the former police officer, who was drunk at the time.

McBurnie was handed a 13-year extended sentence comprising 11 years in custody and two years of supervision on his release from prison when he was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Thursday, after pleading guilty at the same court last month.

Sentencing McBurnie, Lord Mulholland said his actions could easily have killed both women.

He said: “You turned a mode of transport, your vehicle, into a lethal weapon and used it with devastating effect.”

He told McBurnie, who previously served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, he should be “thoroughly ashamed” of himself and said the incident came against a background of abusive and threatening messages the defendant had sent to Ms Turnbull.

Ms Turnbull welcomed the sentence in a statement issued through her solicitors Digby Brown.

The mother-of-two said: “Finally, after two years of physical, emotional and practical chaos, we have justice.

“McBurnie was the Jekyll and Hyde of Jedburgh – charming in public but dangerous behind the scenes.

“I believe the attempt on my life happened because he knew he was losing his grip on me and this extreme act was some warped and cowardly attempt to control things.

“He was just a forceful monster who encroached on our lives and used violence to get his own way.

“That man has shamed himself, the police service and his family – objectively, after what he did, jail really is the only place for him.

“I am grateful to everyone who supported us, from the community to the NHS to the police and prosecutors who put him behind bars.”

She said she and her mother now hope to put this “painful chapter” behind them and move forwards.

She urged anyone suffering from domestic abuse – whether man or woman – not to wait for the worst to happen before acting.

Ms Turnbull said: “You have a voice and there are so many people around you ready to listen – and act – so you can get the help you need.”

McBurnie was banned from driving for 16-and-a-half years and issued with indefinite non-harassment orders preventing him from contacting the women.

Scotland’s prosecution service, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said the court heard McBurnie had woken up at 6am on the day of the incident and drank a third of a litre bottle of whisky before driving into town to complete an errand.

His former partner later saw him sitting at the junction opposite her funeral director business and expressed concern to her mother, who suggested she lock the door.

McBurnie drove away but turned around using the one-way system.

He then accelerated at speed over a give-way junction before mounting the pavement, crashing through two large flower planters and into the glass-fronted office.

As his vehicle approached, his former partner was standing beside her desk while her mother had gone towards the office door, which had frosted glass.

Ms Turnbull noticed the car approaching and yelled at her mother: “He’s coming, he’s coming, he’s coming through the window.”

She turned away from the oncoming vehicle and pinned herself against the wall of the office.

The car narrowly missed the women, who were both injured as a result, with one being hit by debris.

The office desk was hit with such force that it was embedded in the back wall.

McBurnie, who sustained a minor friction burn on his wrist, was heard to then say: “Sorry, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Gareth Jones KC, representing McBurnie, said the 57-year-old feels “significant remorse” for his actions and is “appalled” by his behaviour.

He said the father-of-three accepts he failed to come to terms with the end of the relationship and was using alcohol to excess as a coping mechanism.

Mr Jones said: “Frankly he is at a loss to explain why he did what he did on the day of the incident. He maintains it was not planned.”

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the COPFS, said: “This was an extremely reckless act which could have had devastating consequences had it not been for the swift actions of William McBurnie’s former partner.

“Our thoughts and best wishes remain with both women as they continue to deal with the lasting trauma caused by this individual.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Debbie Duncan said: “William McBurnie put the lives of others in danger with his reckless actions and he is now facing the consequences.

“His victims played a vital role in achieving this outcome and I would like to thank them for their support and hope that they can now begin to move on from this experience.”