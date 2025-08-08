Schoolboy who stabbed another pupil to death found guilty of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A schoolboy who stabbed another pupil to death during their lunch break has been found guilty of murder.

Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed in the heart in front of horrified children by another 15-year-old boy who had taken a hunting knife to school.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how other pupils fled “in fear and panic”, some locking themselves in a school cupboard, after the fatal attack at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted manslaughter but denied murder, saying he “snapped” after a long period of bullying and does not remember what happened.

But prosecutors said he “wanted to show he was hard” and “knew exactly what he was doing”.

On Friday a jury found him guilty of murder by a majority of 11 to one after deliberating for more than 14 hours, and he is expected to be sentenced in October, when the judge will also consider an application to lift his anonymity.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife on school premises at an earlier hearing.

Harvey’s mother, Caroline Willgoose, burst into tears, alongside other members of her family, and held her husband Mark’s hand and said “yes”, but there was no reaction from the defendant.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the stabbing was probably an “act of retribution, to “get back at Harvey for something”.

The trial heard the two boys fell out several days before Harvey’s death, after taking opposite sides in a dispute between two other boys.

Prosecutors said the defendant had an “unhealthy” interest in weapons and had photos on his phone of him posing with other hunting-style knives and a machete.

The court heard he also “had a significant history of becoming angry and using violence at school”.

Prosecutor Richard Thyne KC said the defendant had researched rage rooms and, just over a week before the fatal stabbing, searched “waiting for someone to swing so I can let out my anger”.

He told jurors that on the day of the stabbing, CCTV footage showed him trying to provoke Harvey, who remained “peaceful”.

The court heard Harvey told his friends that the defendant had been “acting like he had a knife” under his jumper in their science lesson that morning, but thought he was bluffing.

Jurors were told Harvey was happily talking to his friends in a courtyard as lunch break started, when the defendant approached him.

One teenage witness said there was an altercation and the defendant punched and pushed Harvey, causing him to stumble backwards, before pulling out a knife and stabbing him.

Another girl who gave evidence said: “We went inside to go and tell a teacher, but the teacher was frozen as well. She didn’t know what to do.”

She said: “People were running, screaming everywhere. It was, like, chaos.”

The defendant told the trial that suffering racist bullying and taunts about a medical condition meant he got angry quickly and “couldn’t control it”.

The boy told the jury his mother had mental health problems and his father, who hit him, was often not there.

He told the court he took the knife to school because he thought he was going to get hurt that day.

He said Harvey looked angry when he brought up a previous dispute, and had one hand in his trousers, which made him think the schoolboy had a knife.

Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, defending, told jurors: “Tragically, Harvey was a combination of being the final straw that broke (the defendant) and the unintended face of a series of threats of violence and bullying he had suffered in recent months.

“We say he suffered a loss of control which resulted in horrific and tragic consequences.”

Reading a family statement outside court, Harvey’s sister Sophie Willgoose said: “On February 3 we did not just lose Harvey, we lost a part of ourselves.

“Harvey was full of life, warm, funny and caring with a unique ability to bring people together.

“He was deeply loved by his family, cherished by his friends, and respected by all who knew him.”

She went on to say: “This tragedy has not only devastated our family, but has rippled across the country. People everywhere continue to grieve the loss of our beautiful boy.

“We know many have been traumatised, some witnessed the unthinkable, others held Harvey as he took his last breath. To them, we send our deepest love and strength.

“In Harvey’s memory, we will continue to speak out, we will raise awareness about the devastating impacts of knife crime and campaign for safer schools, stronger communities and a better, safer future for not just our children, but all.”

Chris Hartley of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Very sadly knife crime continues to be an awful blight on local communities leaving people completely devastated by the senseless loss of young lives.

“We hope that these guilty verdicts bring some comfort to the Willgoose family that justice has been served here today.”

Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy, deputy senior investigating officer on the case, said: “This trial has been a heartbreaking reminder of the devastation knife crime causes in our communities.

“It tears lives and families apart and that has never been more evident than in this tragic case.

“Tonight, one boy’s family will be spending another night grieving the unimaginable loss of their beloved son, while another boy’s family will be living with the reality that their son faces a life sentence behind bars for murder.”

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said an independent review would now take place into the circumstances that led to Harvey’s death, adding: “It is absolutely essential that all questions are answered and that any and all lessons must be learned.”

Steve Davies, chief executive of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “Harvey’s death was an unimaginable tragedy for all, and one that understandably gives rise to a number of questions from his family and others.

“Now that the trial has finished, a number of investigations aimed at addressing and answering these questions will be able to proceed.

“We will engage fully and openly with them to help ensure every angle is considered and no key questions are left unresolved.”