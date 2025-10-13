Human bones found washed up on popular Devon beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Human bones have been found on a popular beach in Devon, leading to a police investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the scene at 2.50pm on Saturday after the set of human bones were discovered at Saunton Sands beach, an area popular for longboard surfing.

A forensic archaeologist has been enlisted to analyse the remains and determine the age of who they belong to. A police cordon and officer remains at the scene as the items are being recovered and enquiries are being carried out.

A police statement read: “Officers were called at 2.50pm on Saturday 11 October following the discovery of human bones at Saunton Sands beach.

“A scene guard remains in place while the items are recovered.

“These will be examined by a forensic archaeologist to determine their age.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Saunton Sands beach is on the North Devon coast, near the village of Braunton.