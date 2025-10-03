‘Satanist’ actor found with extreme right-wing material guilty of terror charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A self-proclaimed satanist actor who claimed he made a pact with a "red-horned devil" has been found guilty of possessing extreme right-wing material.

Declan George Candiani, 26, a former Brit School of Performing Arts student, was stopped by counter-terrorism police at Stansted Airport on August 13, 2024.

He had been attempting to travel to Finland with his girlfriend when officers examined his phone.

Candiani was then arrested and his home in Streatham, that he shared with his mother, was searched.

An examination of Candiani’s iPhone and iPad revealed a cache of extreme right-wing material, including "manifestos" of mass killers and documents advocating the use of serious violence to achieve white supremacy.

Candiani denied wrongdoing, claiming his main interest was satanism and the occult.

On Friday, he was found guilty of two charges of collection of information likely to be useful for terrorism and acquitted of two similar offences.

During the trial, jurors had heard details of the “horrific” material Candiani had on his devices.

open image in gallery Candiani claimed he had downloaded material after becoming interested in satanic group Order of Nine Angles (O9A) ( PA Wire )

In Hater’s Handbook, the leader of the Satanic neo-Nazi group Maniac Murder Cult claimed to have “murdered for white race” and promoted the likes of mass killer Anders Breivik.

A document entitled 21 Silent Techniques of Killing outlined close contact “assassination” with a spike, knife and nunchucks.

In police interview, Candiani claimed he had downloaded material after becoming interested in satanic group Order of Nine Angles (O9A), which has been linked with right-wing extremism.

Giving evidence in court, Candiani described being visited by a “red-horned devil” in his bedroom who told him: “You see me now Declan, you worship me.”

He told jurors he agreed to be his “minion” saying: “I did literally make a pact with the devil.”

His mental health suffered and he went down a “rabbit hole” after his mother was diagnosed with cancer, the court was told.

The defendant told jurors: “At that time I was dealing a lot with my mum and just hated the world and I was very angry and upset and hated everything and everyone.”

Candiani accepted that he had a tattoo on his chest bearing a neo-Nazi symbol 88 – meaning Heil Hitler.

He also admitted applying to join a right-wing extremist group, Active Club but said he later got “cold feet”.

However, Candiani told jurors he was not interested in terror attacks or hurting anyone.

He said he did not remember looking at a lot of the terrorist material saying it must have been downloaded “inadvertently”.

Candiani was assessed by psychiatrists who found he had a “mild personality disorder” and was fit to stand trial, despite his claim to hear voices and see the devil.

Experts agreed the symptoms he described were not psychosis but a manifestation of his own personality.

The jury deliberated for nine hours and 18 minutes to reach its verdicts.

Judge Nigel Lickley KC granted Candiani continued bail ahead of a sentencing hearing on November 28.