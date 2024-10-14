Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1728898003

Sara Sharif murder trial latest: Father and stepmother to appear at Old Bailey over death of 10-year-old

The 10-year-old was discovered at her home in Woking, Surrey, last August

Holly Evans
Monday 14 October 2024 05:26
The trial over the death of Sara Sharif, 10, is set to continue until 13 December
The trial over the death of Sara Sharif, 10, is set to continue until 13 December (PA Media)

Three members of the same family are due to stand trial over the death of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif.

Her father Urfan Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, are accused of killing her.

The child’s body was discovered on 10 August at her home in Surrey.

The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, have pleaded not guilty to her murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.

Last week, a jury was selected with prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC due to open the case on Monday at the Old Bailey.

The trial before Mr Justice Cavanagh is due to go on until 13 December.

In pictures: Sara Sharif

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking (Surrey Police/PA Wire)
Her father, uncle and stepmother have been charged with her murder (Surrey Police/PA)
Her father, uncle and stepmother have been charged with her murder (Surrey Police/PA) (PA Media)
Holly Evans14 October 2024 10:26
How long will the trial last?

Albert Toth14 October 2024 09:59
Sara Sharif trial to begin

Albert Toth14 October 2024 09:59

