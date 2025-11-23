For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Tributes have been paid to a “devoted” mother-of-two found dead at a property in Swindon after a 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sarah Forrester, 55, was described as an “incredible person” by her colleagues, after she was discovered unconscious following a disorder at an address on Baydon Close on Friday evening.

A statement from mental health charity The Kelly Foundation, where Ms Forrester worked, said everyone was "heartbroken at the sudden loss of our lovely Sarah".

"She was completely committed to the charity and devoted to her two young children," the charity said.

"Sarah was pivotal in the work that we do here at the Kelly Foundation and her loss is a hugely traumatic event, not just for us and her colleagues but more especially for her children and family.

"Sarah was an incredible person, kind, thoughtful, considerate, caring and funny and she embodied everything that we hope our charity is and can be."

open image in gallery Police at the scene in Moredon, Swindon (Rod Minchin/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking to Sky News, Kerry Marsh, Ms Forrester's neighbour said: "Sarah was a good friend of mine. She was a kind soul who would help anyone.

"She was a great mum and did so much with her children, and I was lucky enough to class her as a friend."

On Sunday, Wiltshire Police said that the teenage girl had been bailed while enquiries are ongoing. There is no wider risk to the public and the force said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Guy Elkins said: “Our thoughts are with Sarah’s friends and family at this awful time. An investigation into her death is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and local residents will continue to see increased policing activity in the area.

“A 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed and I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Sarah’s death.

“We continue to urge people not to speculate on the incident. We'd encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their local Neighbourhood Policing Team, either by emailing or approaching our officers in person.”