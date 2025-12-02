For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Predators “continue to roam freely” as women live in fear of attacks in public spaces four years on from the rape and murder of Sarah Everard, ministers have been warned.

Lady Elish Angiolini said “countless other women” have been targeted by men since the marketing executive, 33, was abducted and killed by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

In the second phase of an inquiry launched in the wake of the horrifying crime – which sparked national debate about police standards and women’s safety – Lady Elish has slammed “critical failures” in recording basic data about attacks against women in public spaces and a “scattergun approach” to prevention.

Ms Everard’s heartbroken mother revealed she continues to “rage” against her death as she is tormented by the “horror of her last hours”.

She added the report “shows how much work there is to do in preventing sexually motivated crimes against women”.

Laying out her findings on Tuesday, Lady Elish said: “Women change their travel plans, their routines, and their lives out of fears for their safety in public, while far too many perpetrators continue to roam freely. Women deserve to feel safer. They deserve to be safer.”

Issuing 13 recommendations to initiate a “whole society” approach to protecting women – including the nationwide rollout of two police programs to stop predators – she called for a “turning point” in the fight against violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Lady Elish said it was “deeply disappointing” that a number of recommendations from Part 1 of the inquiry have still not been implemented despite being publicly accepted by government and police chiefs 18 months ago.

This means men with criminal convictions or cautions for sexual offences are still not automatically barred from policing.

And, despite VAWG being classed as a “national threat” in 2023, 26 per cent of police forces have not even implemented a specialist policy on investigating sexual offences, including non-contact offences such as indecent exposure.

Lady Elish said: “I want leaders to, quite simply, get a move on. There are lives at stake.”

open image in gallery Inquiry chair Angiolini says ‘Women deserve to feel safer. They deserve to be safer’ ( PA )

The former lord advocate for Scotland, who was appointed by former home secretary Priti Patel in the wake of Ms Everard’s murder in 2021, found that basic questions over how many women are raped in public in England and Wales each year cannot be answered.

“If this data is not being gathered and recorded consistently across forces, how can it be analysed to spot patterns in offending?” she added. “This is a critical failure.”

A survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the inquiry found almost nine in 10 women aged 18 to 24 had experienced an incident in a public space in the past three years, while three-quarters had felt unsafe due to the actions of a man.

Despite this, almost 80 per cent of women had not reported the incident to the police.

The 219-page report also found that prevention measures were often under-prioritised for funding due to difficulties in evaluating their success.

Although VAWG is classed as a national threat, it is not backed with enough funding to meet the challenge in line with other threats like terrorism and serious and organised crime, the report found.

Too often, a focus on prevention remains “just words”, Lady Elish said, adding: “Until this disparity is addressed, violence against women and girls cannot credibly be called a ‘national priority’.”

open image in gallery Sarah Everard was murdered in 2021 by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens ( PA )

Lady Elish also hit out at a “scattered” approach to tackling VAWG across 43 police forces in England and Wales, which is creating “patchwork initiatives which vary from place to place”.

She called for Project Vigilant, a police programme targeting predators in clubs and bars, and Operation Soteria, which aims to improve rape and sexual offence investigations, to be funded for nationwide rollout.

She also demanded a better understanding of how violent pornography and “unfettered access” to harmful online content is impacting crimes against women. She previously found that Couzens was addicted to extreme pornography before he killed Ms Everard.

“Online spaces are becoming increasingly violent and degrading places, where misogyny and hatred towards women not only flourishes but is disgustingly celebrated,” Lady Elish said.

“I find it inconceivable to see how this cannot impact offending in the ‘physical’ world too.”

The aunt of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena said her death reflects “systemic failure rather than isolated tragedy”. She welcomed the inquiry’s backing for her calls for a Good Samaritan law, requiring witnesses to act when they see someone in danger.

Farah Naz added: “I hope this recommendation is taken seriously and progresses with the urgency and commitment these cases demand.”

Couzens used his police warrant card to trick Ms Everard into getting into his car as she walked home from a friend’s flat in Clapham, south London, in March 2021. He was handed a rare whole life order after her body was found dumped in a woodland.

The Angiolini Inquiry was launched in the wake of the shocking crime to look at wider issues within policing and women’s safety.

In the first stage of her inquiry, published last year, Lady Elish found Couzens’s predatory sexual behaviour started 20 years before he killed Ms Everard, and he should never have been allowed to join the police.

She called for a radical overhaul of police vetting and recruitment after finding repeated failures to spot red flags, allowing three separate police forces to permit him to serve.

Lady Elish also called for a fundamental change to how police respond to indecent exposure after repeated incidents linked to Couzens were not properly investigated.

A second report from part two of the Angiolini inquiry will be published next year, looking at failures in police vetting, police culture and poor police investigation into reports of sexual offences.

A third phase of the inquiry will consider the crimes of David Carrick – who also served in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and was handed 36 life sentences in 2023 after being unmasked as a serial rapist.

open image in gallery Angiolini also called for a fundamental change to how police respond to indecent exposure after repeated incidents linked to Couzens were not properly investigated ( PA )

Deputy assistant commissioner Helen Millichap, the director of the National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls and Public Protection (NCVPP), agreed that for “too long” it has felt inevitable that women must change their behaviour to feel safe.

“It is not, and we agree that our focus must be on the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and spotting patterns in offending,” she said.

“We are already working proactively to recognise, intervene, and interrupt predatory behaviour in public spaces, and are pleased the report acknowledges this work.”

Shabana Mahmood, home secretary, added: “I thank Lady Elish Angiolini for this vital report, which makes clear that women do not feel safe going about their lives today. This is utterly unacceptable and must change. A new £13.1m centre will strengthen the police response to these crimes and drive real change, but more needs to be done.

“We will carefully consider each recommendation the inquiry has made. This government will halve violence against women and girls within a decade, and our upcoming VAWG strategy will set out how we achieve this.”