Sara Sharif’s father has told jurors he “takes full responsibility” for the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

In a dramatic admission at the Old Bailey, the taxi driver said “I accept every single thing” while his wife, Beinash Batool, sobbed in the dock.

During the early hours of 10 August last year, Sharif had called Surrey Police after fleeing to Pakistan to say he had beaten his daugther “too much” for being “naughty”, and that she had died.

Previously, Sharif had sought to blame Batool for killing his daughter, who was found dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, with a catalogue of injuries.

Urfan Sharif pictured being arrested upon returning to Gatwick Airport

The schoolgirl suffered dozens of serious wounds including human bite marks and iron burns, as well as multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury, jurors have heard.

Sharif, Batool, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, deny Sara’s murder and causing or allowing her death.

Cross-examining for Batool, Caroline Carberry KC had asked Sharif about a note he left beside the body of his daughter before taking a flight from Gatwick to Islamabad.

In it he wrote “love you Sara” on the first page followed by the words: “Whoever see this note it’s me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating.”

Ms Carberry asked if he did indeed kill his daughter by beating and Sharif replied: “Yes, she died because of me.”

A note left beside the body of Sara Sharif in which Sharif admitted beating his daugther

The barrister said: “In the weeks before she died she suffered multiple fractures to her body, didn’t she, and it was you who inflicted those injuries?”

The defendant replied: “Yes.”

Sharif accepted causing the injuries, bar burn and bite marks, and added: “I take responsibility. I take full responsibility.”

He admitted causing fractures to Sara by hitting her with a cricket bat or pole.

Asked if he broke Sara’s hyoid neck bone, he repeated: “I can take full responsibility. I accept every single thing.”

Ms Carberry went on: “I suggest on the night of the 6th August you badly beat Sara.”

Speaking barely above a whisper in the witness box, Sharif replied: “I accept everything.”

Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, has denied murder

Mr Justice Cavanagh called for a short break before Ms Carberry continued to question the defendant in detail about what exactly he was admitting to.

She said: “Do you accept that you killed her by beating her? Do you accept you had been beating Sara severely over a number of weeks?

“Do you accept using the cricket bat to beat her. Do you accept using the cricket bat as a weapon on her on a number of occasions? Do you accept that you used that cricket bat on her with force?”

The defendant replied: “Yes ma’am.”

Mr Carberry went on: “Do you accept the post-mortem evidence that those fractures – at least 25 in number – were caused by you during assaults with a weapon?”

She asked what Sara had done, in his mind, to deserve such treatment, saying: “Were you angry with her because in the summer of last year she had started soiling herself? And she had started vomiting, hadn’t she?

“And when you hit her severely and repeatedly with the cricket bat you intended to hurt her, didn’t you? And you knew that by hitting her in the way that you did you weren’t just going to cause a little bruise to her body. You hit her intending to cause her really serious harm.”

The defendant agreed.

Mr Carberry said: “You have pleaded not guilty to the offence of murder. Would you like that charge to be put to you again?”

Sharif replied: “Yeah.”

His barrister Naeem Mian KC then stood up and asked for time to speak to Sharif, with the court set to resume at 12.30pm.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Sharif denied being attracted to his younger wife, who he met when she was just aged 20, due to her being a vulnerable victim of “honour-based abuse”.

Messages read to jurors from Batool to her sister referred to him abusing Sara repeatedly, and said: “I’m so dumb. I don’t want to live in an abusive relationship … seriously I’m so done with this.”

Sharif has a previous history of alleged domestic violence, which he denies, which includes being ordered to undertake a perpetrator programme in 2016 and being accused of abusing three of his former partners.

Despite the concerns of social services about the risks he posed, he had successfully fought for custody of Sara in 2019 after the relationship with her mother Olga had deteriorated.