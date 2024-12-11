Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sara Sharif’s mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughter as girl’s father and stepmother convicted of murder

Three members of 10-year-old’s family found guilty over her death on Wednesday after years of horrific abuse

Tara Cobham
Wednesday 11 December 2024 10:23 EST
Close
Sara Sharif filmed playing the guitar and singing

Sara Sharif’s mother has paid a moving tribute to her “beautiful” daughter.

Three members of the 10-year-old’s family have been found guilty over her death on Wednesday after years of horrific abuse.

Her father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of her murder and her uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was convicted of causing or allowing her death after a jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for nine hours and 46 minutes.

In a statement issued by Surrey Police following the verdicts, Sara’s mother Olga Sharif said: “My dear Sara, I ask God to please take care of my little girl, she was taken too soon.

“Sara had beautiful brown eyes and an angelic voice. Sara's smile could brighten up the darkest room.

Three members of the 10-year-old’s family have been found guilty over her death on Wednesday after years of horrific abuse
Three members of the 10-year-old’s family have been found guilty over her death on Wednesday after years of horrific abuse (PA Media)

“Everyone who knew Sara will know her unique character, her beautiful smile and loud laugh.

“She will always be in our hearts, her laughter will bring warmth to our lives. We miss Sara very much. Love you princess.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in