For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sara Sharif’s mother has called her ex-partner a “monster”, after he was found guilty of murdering their 10-year-old daughter by beating her to death.

Urfan Sharif, 42, had used a metal pole and a cricket bat to repeatedly inflict violence upon the schoolgirl, who also suffered human bite marks, a burn from a domestic iron and scalding from hot water.

Speaking to The Sun, Sara’s mother Olga Domin, 38, recalled the abuse she endured while married to Sharif, claiming he choked and beat her with “really evil eyes”.

Reflecting on the horrendous injuries inflicted upon her daughter, she said: “I still can’t believe what is going on, this situation.

“It’s not human to do this stuff to your own child.

open image in gallery Urfan Sharif used a metal pole and cricket bat to abuse his daughter ( Surrey Police/PA Wire )

“I can’t believe he was hitting her belly when she was dying. I still can’t manage that. They should all get the same for what they were doing. Monster is too nice word for him anyway.

“I hope he will be dying in jail.”

After an acrimonious separation in 2015 from Sharif, against a backdrop of domestic violence, Ms Domin eventually lost a court battle to keep custody of Sara in 2019.

It was reported that she was allowed contact with her daughter when supervised by Sharif’s new wife Beinash Batool, but this eventually stopped after the couple refused to allow her to visit.

Over the following years, Sara would be forced to carry out household chores for her father and stepmother, with neighbours telling jurors that they regularly heard Batool swearing and shouting towards the young girl.

open image in gallery Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking home (Surrey Police/PA) ( PA Media )

After her body was discovered once Sharif, Batool and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik had fled to Pakistan after her death, the extent of the abuse she endured was uncovered. Alongside her 71 external injuries were 25 fractures, a traumatic brain injury and a broken hyoid bone in her throat.

Paying tribute to her daughter, Ms Domin said: “She was always laughing, smiling.

"She loved all the kids. She was always helping, and making videos. She was an amazing child. She was saying ‘I’ll be a model’.

“I just don’t get why she is where she is.”

open image in gallery Sara was placed in her father’s care despite his previous history of alleged domestic violence (Surrey Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Olga also said in a statement released through Surrey Police: “My dear Sara, I ask God to please take care of my little girl, she was taken too soon.

“Sara had beautiful brown eyes and an angelic voice. Sara’s smile could brighten up the darkest room.

“Everyone who knew Sara will know her unique character, her beautiful smile and loud laugh.

“She will always be in our hearts, her laughter will bring warmth to our lives. We miss Sara very much. Love you Princess.”