Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sam Kerr trial: Chelsea striker accused of calling police officer ‘stupid and white’

It is alleged that Kerr and partner, Kristie Mewis, refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick in a taxi

Mathilde Grandjean
Monday 03 February 2025 10:38 EST
Chelsea star Kerr denies racially aggravated harassment of a police officer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chelsea star Kerr denies racially aggravated harassment of a police officer (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea striker Samantha Kerr called a police officer “stupid and white” during an incident at a police station, a jury has been told.

The Australian football star, 31, is on trial charged with causing racially aggravated harassment to the officer during an incident in south-west London, in the early hours of January 30 2023.

It is alleged that Kerr and her partner, fellow footballer Kristie Mewis, had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained the passengers refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick, and that one of them smashed the vehicle’s rear window.

At the police station, Kerr is alleged to have become “abusive and insulting” towards Pc Stephen Lovell.

Footage from Pc Lovell’s body worn camera was played to a jury sitting at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, in which Kerr tells Pc Lovell: “Honestly, you guys are f***ing stupid and white.”

Chelsea and Australia football player Sam Kerr on trial for racially aggravated harassmen
Chelsea and Australia football player Sam Kerr on trial for racially aggravated harassmen (REUTERS)

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC told the jury: “The defendant’s comments towards Pc Lovell left him shocked, upset, and humiliated.

“He took offence to the comments that Ms Kerr made about his race because you may think that his being a white man really had nothing to do with anything.”

The prosecutor added: “Ms Kerr denied that she intended to cause Pc Lovell harassment, alarm or distress.

“She said: ‘I was just very angry at how I felt.’

“She described the entire situation as distressing and ‘a heated moment’.

“Ms Kerr said that both herself and Ms Mewis were crying at the time.”

Millie Bright and Sam Kerr of Chelsea and Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea, pose for a photo with the Barclays Women's Super League trophy after victory in the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 18, 2024
Millie Bright and Sam Kerr of Chelsea and Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea, pose for a photo with the Barclays Women's Super League trophy after victory in the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 18, 2024 (The FA via Getty Images)

Kerr, of Richmond, pleaded not guilty the offence at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court on March 4 2024.

Grace Forbes, defending, told jurors on Monday: “Nobody disputes the words that were said.

“But simple words, even words like these, do not make you guilty of a criminal offence.”

She added: “The words were a comment, however poorly expressed, about positions of power, about privilege, and how those things might colour perception.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in