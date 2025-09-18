Sally Rooney ‘can no longer safely enter UK’ due to support for Palestine Action

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Author Sally Rooney has been told that she “can no longer safely enter the UK without potentially facing arrest” over her support for Palestine Action.

The group was proscribed as a terror organisation in July, making supporting it illegal.

The designation from the government came after the group claimed responsibility for damaging two planes at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Rooney, known for the bestsellers Normal People, Conversations With Friends, and Intermezzo, said she would continue to support Palestine Action, despite the ban.

The Irish writer took out a Sky Arts Award for literature, but was not present at the ceremony in London.

However, her editor, Alex Bowler from Faber, read out a message from her.

Sally Rooney has publicly pledged her support for Palestine Action ( Alamy/PA )

“‘I’m so touched and grateful to receive this prize. I truly loved writing Intermezzo and it means the world to me to think that it has found some small place in the lives of its readers. Thank you,’” it said.

“‘I wish that I could be with you this evening to accept the honour in person, but because of my support for non-violent anti-war protest, I’m advised that I can no longer safely enter the UK without potentially facing arrest.

“‘In that context I want to thank you all the more warmly for honouring my work tonight and to reiterate my belief in the dignity and beauty of all human life, and my solidarity with the people of Palestine. Thank you.'”

In August, Downing Street warned that Rooney risked committing a terrorist offence after the award-winning author said she would donate earnings from her books and BBC adaptions to support the group, in a piece for the Irish Times.

She provided support for a legal claim by Huda Ammori, the co-founder of Palestine Action, against the Home Office over the decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Earlier in the month almost 900 demonstrators were arrested at a central London rally protesting against the ban.