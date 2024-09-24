Mother and eight year-old girl found dead in suspected murder-suicide named

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Detectives have named a mother and daughter who were found dead at a home in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police say the tragic deaths of Martina Karos and Eleni Edwards were not being treated as suspicious. Their bodies were discovered when officers responded to a call for a concern for welfare on Radford Street in Salford, shortly after 10.30am on Monday.

DCI Charlotte Whalley from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the family of Martina and Eleni. It is such a tragic loss of life, and our main priority is keeping their loved ones updated throughout the investigation.

“A cordon remains in place on Radford Street and will remain in place whilst officers work in the area. We know there will be some disruption to the local community as a result of our scene, but it is so important that we do this, we need to be able to provide their loved ones with the information they need to process this news.

“We thank the public for their patience whilst we investigate and their compassion as flowers can be seen outside the property, showing the amount of support the family have from members of the community.

“We continue to conduct a full and thorough investigation, and at this time we are not actively looking for anyone else in relation to this case. We believe that there are no suspicious circumstances and we are working to conclude our investigation and pass a file to the coroner.

“If you have any information, contact us on 101 quoting log 998 of 23/09/2024.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.