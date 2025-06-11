Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police deployed to tackle ‘dozens of youths causing serious disorder’ in Salford

Holly Evans
Wednesday 11 June 2025 11:20 EDT
(The Independent)

Police are dealing with “serious disorder” reportedly involving dozens of youths in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said it had put a dispersal order in place on Lower Broughton Road following disorder on Wednesday afternoon.

It said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one police vehicle had been damaged

The force added in a statement: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and we will respond accordingly.”

More follows...

