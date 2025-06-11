Police deployed to tackle ‘dozens of youths causing serious disorder’ in Salford
Police are dealing with “serious disorder” reportedly involving dozens of youths in Salford.
Greater Manchester Police said it had put a dispersal order in place on Lower Broughton Road following disorder on Wednesday afternoon.
It said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one police vehicle had been damaged
The force added in a statement: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and we will respond accordingly.”
More follows...