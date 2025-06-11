Police deployed to tackle ‘dozens of youths causing serious disorder’ in Salford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are dealing with “serious disorder” reportedly involving dozens of youths in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said it had put a dispersal order in place on Lower Broughton Road following disorder on Wednesday afternoon.

It said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one police vehicle had been damaged

The force added in a statement: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and we will respond accordingly.”

